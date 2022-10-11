His girlfriend leaves him and he tries to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge, but the agents of the Treviso police headquarters save him just before putting his intention into practice. It happened on the evening of Monday 10 October in Treviso. The protagonist was a twenty-two year old from Treviso who had driven away from home by car, shortly after having expressed the intention to commit suicide due to the breakup of the engagement.

The boy’s family members, understandably worried, gave the alarm to the operations center of 113. At that point, the search for the young man was sent to the patrols on duty in the evening. The car with the 22-year-old on board was located in the peripheral area, in San Zeno. But at the sight of the flashing lights of the steering wheel, the young man started the car again and ran away in the direction of Quinto.

Here, having abandoned the car along the road with the engine running, the boy was heading dangerously in the direction of a bridge over the Sile, trying to climb over the fence. Immediately joined by the policemen, the 22-year-old was barely rescued before he succeeded in his suicidal intent.

Once reassured and averted the worst, the young man entrusted to the care of the health workers made to intervene on the spot.