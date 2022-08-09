We previously reported on the BBC announcing a concert on the theme of game soundtracks on August 1 this year. This is the first time that the BBC has held a game-themed concert, and this concert is also performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The game soundtrack has also been gradually accepted by the mainstream public as a branch of orthodox music. GI.biz said it was Another cultural milestone well worth celebrating in the gaming industry.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The BBC has been hosting concerts since 1895 and is a pivotal annual event for music lovers in the UK. The concerts initially focused on classical music, then gradually expanded to other genres such as jazz, and eventually to film and television soundtracks. And 2022 marks the first time a game soundtrack has been included in the lineup, with last week’s concert titled “From8-bit To Infinity.”

Luke Hebblethwaite, Head of Gaming at BAFTA (British Academy of Film Awards), told GI.biz: “Having video game music come to life at one of the most prestigious classical music festivals in the world is a hugely rewarding experience. A welcome move that highlights the multifaceted, extraordinary output and extraordinary talent of this mighty industry.”

“It’s great to see game composers join the BBC concert line-up for the first time, cementing their rightful place alongside those working in film, classical music and the wider art form.”

The concert features the 1987 shooters “Chronos”, “The Legend of Zelda”, “Pokémon”, “Magic Secrets”, “Final Fantasy”, “Kingdom Hearts”, “Wind Journeyman”, ” Dear Esther and Battlefield 2042. This is also the first European concert appearance of the “Battlefield 2042” soundtrack.

Richard Jacques, composer of last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, believes the event is inevitable, especially after BBC Radio 3’s Sounds of Games series. At the same time, he hopes there will be more events showcasing game soundtracks in the next few years.

“It’s only a matter of time before the BBC recognises not only the cultural significance of the gaming industry, but some incredible music that is integral to the gaming experience.”

“As an industry, we’ve proven that we’re no longer Hollywood’s poor relatives, or inexperienced in the classical genre. Indeed, events like this are often the first time fans of the genre have actually seen a live orchestral performance, which usually results in Lead them to discover other symphonic works, from Stravinsky to Scriabin to Schubert and more. Video game soundtracks can be enjoyed equally by gamers and non-gamers alike because music is for everyone and music is universal The world. The BBC concert proves it, and it could go on for a long time.”

“The cultural significance of video game soundtracks is a global phenomenon,” added David Wise, composer of “Donkey Kong” and “Yooka-Laylee and the Lair.” Gamers have heard these themes since childhood, and nothing can More nostalgic than listening to a full orchestra and choir play your favorite scores, which became the background music for many childhoods.”

“Pokémon, Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Chronos and many more great games, as well as the Voyager soundtrack by the amazing Austin Wintory, was the year for me Highlights of the event.”

“With so many internationally acclaimed video game composers from the UK, I look forward to this event highlighting the incredible talent we have to offer for future shows closer to home. The concert history is in the making, A small piece of game music history sets the stage for more epic video game concerts of the future.”

Gina Jackson of NextGen Skills Academy recently spoke at Develop:Brighton about the importance of culturally mainstreaming the gaming industry.

“Imagine a society where politicians are happy to talk about the games they play, being with game developers or e-sports stars, just as they would be happy meeting movie or TV stars,” she said. “Imagine if BAFTA games are televised and game review shows are back on TV. Imagine if the CEO of BAFTA was from the gaming industry. Imagine telling someone you just met what you did, And they’re not sorry they didn’t play games. Imagine if the BBC decided to put gaming under entertainment and art, not technology.”

“We’re very focused on what we have to offer as an industry, but I think we need to look outside and not just talk about how much money we make. Everyone knows we make more money than TV and movies, but we have No greater cultural influence than them?”