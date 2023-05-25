Home » Kenneth Anger died | Fontevecchia mode
Kenneth Anger died

Kenneth Anger died

Kenneth Anger passed away at the age of 96. His cinematographic work never came out of the strictest undergroundbut its influence is present in different ways in
directors like John Waters y David Lynch.

The two volumes of “Hollywood, Babylon”, a bible of the unspeakable secrets of the Mecca of cinema when nobody put their noses in there, did come to the surface after not a few vicissitudes and is the basis of the recent film Babylonby Damien Chazelle. Kenneth Anger (actually Kenneth Wilbur Anglemyer) was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1927.

Babylon

The first volume of “Hollywood, Babylonia” was published in 1959 in France and in 1965 in the United States, only to be banned for almost a decade. The book was accused of sensationalist and liarbut in any case it left its mark on the popular imagination.

