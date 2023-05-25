President Guillermo Lasso called for a national dialogue for the future of Ecuador – Diario La Hora

REPORT. The president did not rule on his possible participation in the early elections. Photo: Presidency

The president promised to maintain social investment in education and support for small entrepreneurs. He assured that he will stand firm in the fight against crime and terrorism.

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, delivered his speech to the Nation on May 24, commemorating the Battle of Pichincha and rTaking up the call for national dialogue and combating criminal groups in the country.

Although the announcement of his possible reelection was expected, Lasso omitted the issue and called for national understanding.

“Dialogue is the best tool of democracy. The country requires that all political and social actors sit down to define the best strategies to solve problems of Ecuador”, he pointed out.

He remarked that the country needs “national projects and common objectives”, that guide the country towards the same horizon. “It is time to finalize an agreement called Ecuador,” he declared.

‘Coup assembly’

During his almost hour and a half message, the head of state recalled the reasons that led him to make the decision to dissolve the National Assembly last week and how an “obstructionist” agenda was being advanced from Parliament, with “obvious coup efforts”.

Lasso stressed that with the application of article 148 of the Constitution put an end to a political confrontation that had the country immersed in a crisis that worsened over time.

From your point of view, the dissolution of the Assembly “closed a long chapter of deinstitutionalization and abuse of power,” led by political sectors that are not close to the needs of the people.

He expressed that his option was to look towards Ecuadorians “to ask them to decide the destiny of the country through their vote.” He remarked that this constitutional resolution was endorsed by the National Electoral Council and the Constitutional Court.

‘Moral sanction’

Lasso welcomed the support that the measure to dissolve the National Assembly has received, indicating that, according to opinion polls, 80% of Ecuadorians support the activation of cross death.

“The greatest recognition has been that of the citizens: the vast majority have applauded the application of the cross death as the best moral sanction against obstructionists”, he remarked.

The president asked the people to elect the best Ecuadorians to integrate the new Parliament that will be elected in the next elections. He indicated that exercising your vote is the most valuable tool you have to prevent this history from repeating itself and in this way lead the country to a better future.

Security advances

President Guillermo Lasso exposed the progress the government has made after the State and Public Security Council (Cosepe) described as terrorist some actions of criminal groups operating in Ecuador.

The mandatary thanked the incorporation of Paco Moncayo as National Security Advisor and Wagner Bravo as Secretary of Citizen Securitywho have contributed knowledge in the fight against organized crime.

He also thanked the work done by the Joint Command of the Armed Forces and the National Policewho have played a fundamental role in the recovery of security in the country.

“We have dismantled more than 3,000 criminal organizations and confiscated more than 16

thousand firearms” in the last two years of management. He also specified that 420 tons of drugs were seized, an amount “equivalent to five times the annual average of what was seized in the last 15 years.” (ILS)

Call to dialogue is essential

For the businessman and political analyst, Rodrigo Gómez de La Torre, the call for national dialogue by President Guillermo Lasso is essential for the country.

“The country cannot continue in this situation of permanent instabilitywhich is no longer a matter for this government, we need to think about a process of political stability for Ecuadorians,” he said.

In his view, the President’s decision on His possible re-election will be marked by the results of the surgical intervention that he will undergo in the next few hours. in United States.

“The President went on a trip for surgery and I believe that the result of that intervention will set the tone for his decision to run or not for re-election,” said.

When assessing the figures presented by the president, Gómez de La Torre indicated that “figures were presented, some very true and others perhaps required more precision.”

Regarding the generation of jobs, the businessman specified that “it has been a critical point, since, in absolute values, the generation of employment has been much lower.”

48 hours to decide the re-election

The president of the CREO Party, Esteban Bernal, told the media at the release of the Report to the Nation, that the president Guillermo Lasso will inform the country of his decision to participate or not in the presidential re-election in the next 48 hours.

“The President knows that the time period until May 31 is short, therefore, no later than the next 48 hours will make a decision.

He indicated that the priority of the organization and its militancy will be to support the re-election of the President and indicated that they are close to concluding the proposals of the lists to the 35 legislative jurisdictions throughout the country. “In hours of the night with the Minister of Government we will conclude them,” he said.