Lily Díaz comes out in defense of the memory of her father Diomedes Díaz

Lily Diaz González, came out in defense of the memory of her father Diomedes Díaz, to whom the journalist Salud Hernández dedicated a column entitled: “Social sanction for Diomedes Díaz”, published on May 20 in Semana magazine.

The first two paragraphs of the column say the following:

I never understood the multi-day tribute that the country paid to Diomedes Díaz after his death. He was a unique, extraordinary vallenato singer and composer. But a dismal symbol of the most base, most deplorable machismo, the one that we need to eradicate from Colombia if we do not want to continue leading the lists of mistreatment and murders of women at the hands of his companions.

Diomedes had 30 recognized children, which means that many women accepted to belong to a kind of harem, they did not care that he cheated on them with several at the same time. Like the young girl who was killed at one of her parties and her body was dumped in a ditch.

For her part, Lily Diaz responded in an Instagram story:

“The most horrible article I have ever read in my life. Cheers Hernández, we are going to start managing professional ethics and stop using the name of a man that the whole of Colombia loves, not only for his human quality, but for his talent… Who praises and then criticizes? We are going to start coordinating ”, reads the writing of Liliana’s story.

