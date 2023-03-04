I wanted to write a holiday title but I think our short trip to Jogja yesterday didn’t deserve to be called a vacation. So, yes, it’s just a short trip, a super short trip but still happy, it’s called Jogja. Eeeee.

And Jogja at the end of last year actually repeated the moment from a year ago. Same place, same people, same love. Masha Allah.

The moment from a year ago was almost written on this blog, already perched in a draft with the title ‘Suddenly Jogja: Vacation with High School Gangs’. But then I got into an accident, the cellphone disappeared along with all the memory in it. I’m really crying, but what can I do, it’s not our fortune yet. In the end, I stopped writing :”).

Now I want to flashback a little bit, just like all of them rappel😂

Jogja, December 2021

It’s a kind of myth that goes around the world, yes, if you make an appointment with friends (especially if there are a lot of them), it’s hard to beg for forgiveness. For example, if you make an iftar appointment that begins with an invitation, let’s open it together! Come on, let’s go! Then finally ended the discourse.

Well, in my high school gang it was the same way. Even if it’s business, it’s always routine every year. Even though they live in different cities, some are in Kebumen, Semarang, Tuban, Purwokerto, Jakarta, but if going home, they definitely take the time to break the bukber. From a gang of 12 to how many tens now heeey. Same husband and children. Some have children 1, 2, 3, even 4. Rame pwol!

What ends the long talk is a vacation together. It makes sense, in our opinion, we are no longer young girls who just carry their bodies everywhere. Family vacations, where together, there are so many stuck. Especially an awkward schedule.

So what’s the story of finally being able to vacation together?

Starting from a chat from one of the gang members whose hobby is really going on vacations. Today where, tomorrow where, next week where. Macem has a door to anywhere Doraemon. So, our friend, let’s call him Tatik, chat in a group at the end of December 2021 including captures of homestay bookings in Jogja.

“Hey guys, I want to go to Jogja with my family on this date. Find a cheap homestay, there is a swimming pool too. Come on, who wants to join?”

Then, I don’t know where to get inspiration from, kebumeners (as the members who live in Kebumen), immediately jumped in, let’s do it. And to make sure that it doesn’t end in discourse, go straight to the transfer to make a booking🤣

Well, finally the D-day has arrived. It’s so fun to be able to have a vacation together 🥰

From Kebumen we departed in 3 cars, while Tatik went ahead because he is from Jakarta. Since check-in is at 2 pm, our first itinerary is the Aerospace Museum.

When we get there, we will hold supplies. Hungry book 🤣

Are you worried that we can hold a workshop or not? Don’t be evicted later. And really, it didn’t take long for us (((pararin))) officers. But not kicking him out, just calling for the trash to be cleaned up after eating.

Wogh, are you ready for that sir?

After that, we went around the museum, the photos were gone, so there were no photos to put up huhuu

Get to the Homestay!

When it comes to hotels in Jogja, of course there are lots of choices. Because our children really like to swim, so they did choose one with a swimming pool.

The place where we stay is called Cornel Homestay, the place is really beautiful. And because it’s not too big, it feels homey. We booked 5 adjoining rooms. Husband and children swim, us gossip chat on the terrace Masha Allah, luvvv!

Uniform sponsor from Nurma, who hugged me. Thank you Num!

Guess this is really candid or pretend? Wow

Jogja, December 2022

So, why was it that at the end of last year we were able to repeat the moment to Jogja together? The answer is still the same, namely Tatik. The difference is our anglers, muehehehe.

So the story is about doi’s birthday, in our group it’s crowded to say congratulations. Then Nurma suddenly chatted. Where are we, Tick? Jogja again is okay.

Tatiknya greeted seriously with, come on. I subsidize the rooms, so many K each.

Woooogghhh. The president can’t be joked with.

How are we, are we excited laahhhh🥳🥳🥳

After all, Nurma also became a sponsor, adding subsidies. He said that it would be even more enthusiastic to have a vacation together again.

Masya Allah, how come you have a good friend :)))

So, yeah. So Jogja at the end of last year really took off. Same place, same people, same love.

Luv you, Gengs!

Photo remake, thanks to our sponsor. ahahahaha

Writing this still feels happy. Hopefully we can repeat this moment, again and again. Like our bukber which is never absent every year.

Is there an amen?

Tons of love,