60% of the register voted and the counting of votes begins in Bariloche

The wind intensified and the weather conditions complicated the closing of the Bariloche election day, which after the last remaining voters at 6:00 p.m. inside the schools, begins the counting of votes for these STEP 2023 elections.

Referring to different political parties estimated that 60% participation was reached of the eligible voters to vote this Sunday. The most optimistic raised that figure to 70%. The official data will be released later, when the Federal Electoral Court releases the results.

The vote count is carried out first at each table and school, and the extra-party prosecutors unofficially raise the numbers to the referents of their political forces that will concentrate the first results of the day in Bariloche.

The table authorities review the number of voters in School 16 before opening the polls. Photo: Chino Leiva

In Bariloche, wait for the result Sergio Capozzi, one of the pre-candidates for national deputies who is competing for Together for Change, accompanying the formula headed by Patricia Bullrich. The leader, who voted early at School 48, awaits the results in the Inacayal hotel, on the city’s waterfront, and expects to have the first trends after 9:00 p.m.

Capozzi’s direct competitor is Roberto Brussa, who goes with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s list, and awaits the results in Viedma.

other internal that is being settled today and that has Bariloche as its protagonist, is that of the left front. In the Andean city awaits the results Alhue Gavuzzo, candidate for national deputy that accompanies the formula of Miriam Bregman-Nicolás del Caño. In Alto Valle, the direct competitor awaits, Norma Dardik, who goes with the Garbiel Solano-Vilma Ripoll formula.

One of the last voters to cast their vote at School 16 in downtown Bariloche. Photo: Chino Leiva

Union for the Homeland, which has internal members in the presidential formula, in Río Negro it has a single list for the deputation, with Martín Soria at the head.

While Together we are Rio Negro He is also looking forward to the results. In Bariloche, the second candidate for national deputy awaits, Julia Fernandezwho accompanies Luis Di Giácomo, and will be together with the deputy Agustín Domingo and local references, possibly at the premises on Pasaje Gutiérrez street.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

