Friendly: the ladies sparrowhawks pin the Friends of the World Academy

The ladies sparrowhawks played a friendly match against the Friends of the World Academy this Sunday. This meeting ended in a victory of a goal to nil for the fillies of Tomety Kaï.

Since last Thursday, the ladies sparrowhawks have started a six-day external course to prepare for the Morocco 2024 women’s CAN qualifiers. After a few days of work, the band at Tomety Kaï performed in a friendly this Sunday against the Friends of the World Academy. At the end of this opposition, it was the ladies’ hawks who won a goal to nil thanks to an achievement by Odette Gnintegma.

It should be noted that for Friends of the World, this meeting was part of the preparations for the third edition of the preliminary tournament of the African Champions League, women’s version of the UFOA-B zone.

