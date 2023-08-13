Tesla only sees taillights for e-car registrations

VW overtakes Tesla. With its electric cars, the largest German car manufacturer can now score points at home ahead of the pioneer from the USA. But the decision is close – and Volkswagen by no means certain.

When it comes to e-cars, no other manufacturer can fool Tesla so quickly. There are now models that can outperform Tesla in terms of range, but when it comes to the number of electric cars sold, only the Chinese brand BYD can actually fool Tesla. It is all the more astonishing if VW succeeds.

E-car registrations: VW scores, Tesla cannot keep up

In Germany has Volkswagen in the first seven months of this year Outperformed Tesla for the first time. The Wolfsburg come up 41,475 all-electric new registrations and are thus front runners on German roads.

But the rival from the USA has not disappeared in the rear-view mirror. Tesla just gave up the lead. 40,289 new registrations of US electric vehicles counts the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) between January and July 2023 (source: dpa via heise).

With that, VW managed to pull off a small feat, because Tesla was still in the lead up to the half-year mark. The year 2022 also clearly went to Tesla in Germany. So July was particularly important for the interim success in Wolfsburg.

Nothing comes after Tesla for a long time. Mercedes follows in third place with 20,613 new electric vehicle registrations. Audi, BMW and Hyundai land in places 4 to 6.

What does the victory mean for Volkswagen?

With the change in leadership at the top of German e-car sales, Volkswagen can by no means rest. The distance is far too small for that. In addition Tesla traditional wildly fluctuating numbers has. As a rule, CEO Elon Musk whips the gigafactories to new peak performances at the end of each quarter – and especially before the turn of the year.

E-cars from China do not yet play a major role in new registrations – but that can change:

This is often followed by a crash in production volumes at the beginning of the new quarter. That would also apply to the current situation. Finally, VW took the lead in the first month of quarter 3/23.

In addition, the problems at Wolfsburg have not disappeared. The group and its core brand are struggling with the current economic situation. Orders are falling short of expectations and the pricing policy from the top of the group does not suggest that this will change any time soon.

