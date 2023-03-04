With these resources, 21 infrastructure projects were financed, such as the expansion and improvement of the Popayán Fire Station.

The president of the Territorial Development Bank (Findeter), Ricardo Bonilla, presented the results of the entity’s management in the department of Cauca during his recent visit.

Bonilla highlighted that in the last five years Findeter has disbursed resources for 21 infrastructure projects in this region of the country, totaling more than $158,000 million, benefiting six municipalities.

Among the projects financed is the expansion of the Incauca cogeneration plant in Miranda; expansion and improvements to the main station of the Popayán Fire Department; the construction of rural and urban sewers, as well as the paving of roads in Puerto Tejada. This last project was financed through a direct loan to that municipality.

In addition to credits, hand in hand with ministries and national entities, Findeter has also provided technical assistance for the execution of infrastructure projects in sectors such as education and sports, recreation and culture.

Among the initiatives that the Development Bank is currently executing are a Sacúdete center, the CAE Toribio Maya and the Parque de las Garzas in Popayán; recreational sports parks in the Corona Real urbanization in Santander de Quilichao and in Acacias, Tulipanes and Samanes in Ciudad del Sur in Puerto Tejada.

Findeter is also advancing the structuring of the urban renewal project of the Molino River Boardwalk, the most important initiative for the city in the last 10 years, which seeks to recognize the river as the environmental axis of the city and will promote the use and enjoyment of public space, since it will have spaces for art, music, sports, tourism and gastronomy. This project is 78% complete.

To review the progress of these and other projects, the president of Findeter met with the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo; with the mayors of Popayán, Juan Carlos López; from El Tambo, Piendamó, Suárez, Villa Rica, Toribío, La Vega, Mercaderes, Patía, Piamonte, among others, with whom they also analyzed joint work opportunities for this year 2023.