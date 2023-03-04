As Hector Messina commented the victory with Olympiacos: “I want to congratulate the team and the crowd. We played with great competitiveness, against the best team in the Euroleague, forcing 4/5 two-pointers: this was the key. We attacked well. An excellent win, but we have to stay humble, keep working and growing”.

Remove them certainties to the Greeks: “I don’t know and I don’t think it’s appropriate to expand so much. They played a bit below their level and we a bit above them. Voigtmann excellent defense on Fall, guards worked well. Very few defensive errors and a great attitude of cohesion”.

The evidence of Tonut e Ricci: “They gave a lot both technically and in terms of attitude”.

The match of Mitrou-Long: “Peppe and the other assistants talk to him and show him videos, they help him get used to a basketball like that of the Euroleague. Today he did better than other times, only lost once. An assist, a basket and defense, the wish is that he can continue to do so”.

The tactical situation: “We are using more Nick from 5 with Voigtmann and this allows us to find more spaces to penetrate. If you add a shooter, who has a reputation, the defense respects that. But then we have to frame the rotation with Davies and Hines. We are managing to run a little more. Napier, without making great numbers, defended well and kept up the team with important rhythms. We’ll see when the others return”.

The situation of the injured: “Shields, Pangos and Baldasso did a really important and encouraging piece of training yesterday. At maximum effort and speed. If tomorrow there are no contraindications, we are talking to Kevin about him playing on Sunday. A good news. Tommaso is ready and will play on Sunday. Shavon might be back next week. For Gigi, the ankle is still partially swollen and it will still take a while, while for Biligha and Hall, times are long”.