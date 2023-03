HEIHE (Northern China) – “Passport. Well, it’s not Russian. Then it can enter.” Little rudeness between “limitless” friends. Here at the Heihe History Museum, neighbors living on the left bank of the river are not welcome. It is easy to understand why: among the brand new and very empty rooms, on display are the conquests of those “uninvited guests” who, since the mid-seventeenth century, have taken, piece by piece, devastating them, the disputed lands here in Heilongjiang where China