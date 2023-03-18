Beppe Marotta recently released a statement regarding the future of Romelu Lukaku. The Chief Executive Officer ofInter was clear on the subject: “The loan is for one season, so on June 30th he returns to Chelsea regardless of his performance. Lukaku still doesn’t find the optimal form which is his main characteristic. He’s not yet the Lukaku we’ve seen in previous years.” Is it a move to lower any requests from Chelsea in view of next season or is the Belgian really at the end of the credits? The truth will only be known at the end of the season, but it is clear that Inter are studying a plan B.

Lukaku away from Inter: 70%

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains in the balance. The attacker strongly wanted to return to theInter to relaunch itself, but so far its contribution has been nil. It is therefore normal for Inter to ask themselves what to do with him. The management still believes in the Belgian, but clearly cannot afford him at the prices Chelsea are asking for, especially after the current season. Furthermore, clubs with different economic possibilities such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could fall on him. Only if the Blues do not receive offers from big names, could the discussion related to Lukaku be reopened.

Solet all’Inter: 45%

Second Sportmediaset, Marotta seems to have broken the delay for the central future of theInter. Oumar Solet it is the favorite for cost, age and potential. Marotta has already established relations with Salzburg to burn the competition and secure what is considered Skriniar’s heir. In fact, Nerazzurri observers were impressed by the personality and qualities of the boy who, even in the matches against Milan and Rome, did not lose his deserving. This is why he is working to bring the player to Milan. Solet is currently the first choice for the Nerazzurri defence.

Firpo all’Inter: 30%

For the left-handed band, theInter she is interested in again Junior Firpo. Second TeamTalkthe Nerazzurri could present an offer of around 10 million for the Dominican full-back who hasn’t settled in the Premier League. Firpo is looking for a team to relaunch him and next summer he will do everything to leave Leeds. Despite some disappointing seasons, Marotta has long liked the player and, in the long-running search for a left-footed full-back, he could target the former Barcelona player.

All’Inter numbers: 25%

As an alternative to Lukaku, theInter also think about Armando Broja. The Albanian tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee last December ending his season early. However, even before the injury he was on the fringes of the Chelsea squad and the club’s lavish signing campaign in January certainly won’t help him carve out a place next season. This is why Inter are thinking about it. Marotta would like to repeat the Lukaku deal, but with a younger and more futuristic striker. The unknown factor, of course, is how Broja will recover from his injury. However, if the attacker gives guarantees from this point of view, it could be an excellent solution to reinforce next season’s attack.

Ricci all’Inter: 15%

For next season’s midfield theInter think about Samuel Ricci. The Turin midfielder has grown a lot with Juric and Milan’s attention has also focused on him, in addition to Inter. In the summer, therefore, a market derby could be envisaged. Cairo values ​​its little gem at 30 million euros and it won’t be easy to bring down its claims. Marotta was burned by the Bremer deal and a suitable formula must be found again to try to break down the resistance of the grenade club. The negotiation is therefore complex.

