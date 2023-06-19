Original title: Match Day: Spain won the UEFA Champions League and won three consecutive victories in the preliminaries of England, France and Portugal

Last weekend, international football ushered in the international match day. In European football, the European Cup qualifiers and the finals of the UEFA Nations League started. In the European Cup qualifiers, England, France and Portugal have won three consecutive victories, and the qualifying situation is optimistic. In the UEFA Europa League, Spain defeated Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the final and won the third UEFA Europa League championship. The following are the best players and best lineups of the weekend selected by Sohu Sports, and an analysis of the latest situation of the European preliminaries.

Best player: Simon (Spain)

In the UEFA Europa League final, the Spanish goalkeeper decided the championship. He made 5 saves in the game, and saved Mayer and Petkovic’s penalties in the penalty shootout, helping Spain beat the Spanish team 5-4. Croatia wins.

Best XI (3-5-2): Simon (Spain)/Kiviol (Poland), Zabalny (Ukraine), Baldakchi (Turkey)/DiMarco (Italy), Serarayan (Armenia), Bakasitas (Greece), B Fee (Portugal), Alexander-Arnold (England)/Dyx (Scotland), Mbappe (France)

The position of the back line. Simon saved two penalties in the UEFA Nations League final, helping Spain beat Croatia 5-4 in the penalty shootout, which was also the Matador Legion’s first championship since 2012. In Poland’s 1-0 warm-up match against Germany, defender Kiviol sealed his throat with a sword, sending Deutsche Chariot to three consecutive games without victory. In Ukraine’s 3-2 away game against North Macedonia in the European preliminaries, defender Zabalny pulled back a point when the team fell behind 0-2, laying the foundation for the team’s final reversal. In Turkey’s 3-2 away victory over Latvia in the European preliminaries, defender Baldakci took the lead and opened the door for the team to win.

In the midfield position. In the 3-2 defeat of the Netherlands in Italy’s Europa League third place match, Di Marco opened the scoring to help the team win the UEFA Europa League third place. In Armenia’s 4-2 away game against Wales in the European preliminaries, Sela Layan, who served as a midfielder, performed amazingly. He participated in the team’s 3 goals, scored 2 goals and assisted 1 time. In the European preliminaries where Greece defeated Ireland 2-1 at home, the home team’s midfielder Bacasitas performed well. He scored 1 goal and assisted 1 time in the game. In Portugal’s 3-0 home victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European preliminaries, B Fei became the team’s hero. He scored 2 goals and assisted 1 time, helping the team win three consecutive European preliminaries. Arnold was promoted to midfield in England’s 4-0 away victory over Malta in the European preliminaries. He scored a world wave and planned another goal.

In the forward position. Dykes made a contribution when the team fell behind 0-1, helping Scotland to reverse Norway led by Harland 2-1 in the away game, and won three consecutive European preliminaries, with great hopes of qualifying. In France’s 3-0 away victory over Gibraltar in the European preliminaries, Mbappe scored a goal and made an own goal.

UEFA Europa League

In the first battle for the third place, Italy and the Netherlands had a goal battle, and the Azzurri finally won 3-2 and won the third place. Subsequently, Spain and Croatia competed for the UEFA Champions League. The two sides fought 0-0 in 120 minutes. In the penalty shootout, the Spanish goalkeeper Simon performed well. He saved 2 penalty kicks and helped Spain beat the penalty shootout 5-4. Croatia won the third UEFA Champions League.

European preliminaries

Group A

After a 2-1 away game against Norway, Scotland led the standings with a record of 3 victories. Due to Spain’s participation in the UEFA Europa League, they currently rank third in the standings with 1 win and 1 loss. Norway, led by Harland, only achieved 1 draw and 2 losses after 3 rounds, ranking fourth in the standings, with little chance of qualifying.

Group B

Relying on Mbappe’s goal + own goal and Giroud’s goal, France beat Gibraltar 3-0 in an away game. Currently, the Gaul Roosters lead the standings with 3 victories. After defeating Ireland 2-1 at home, Greece ranked second in the standings with 2 wins. The Netherlands, which participated in the UEFA Europa League, currently ranks third in the standings with 1 win and 1 loss and 3 points. Judging from the situation in the standings, Greece is capable of playing a spoiler role, posing a certain threat to France and the Netherlands.

Group C

In England’s 4-0 sweep of Malta in the away game, Alexander-Arnold performed well. He was placed in the midfield position and scored a world wave. After winning this game, England currently leads the standings with 3 victories. Both Ukraine and Italy tied for second place in the standings with 1 win and 1 loss.

Group D

After defeating Latvia 3-2 away, Turkey ranked first in the standings with 2 wins and 1 loss. Croatia, which participated in the UEFA Europa League and missed the European Cup qualifiers, currently ranks second in the group with 1 win and 1 tie. After losing 2-4 at home to Armenia, Wales currently ranks third in the standings with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. Armenia, which won the game, has 1 win and 1 loss, accumulating 3 points and ranking first in the standings four. At present, the qualifying situation of the group is very unclear.

Group E

After defeating the Faroe Islands 3-0 away, the Czech Republic led the standings with 2 wins and 1 draw. Albania and Poland are tied for second place in the standings with 1 win and 1 loss.

Group F

Last weekend, this group ushered in the focus of the battle. Belgium drew 1-1 at home with Austria. The latter led the standings with 2 wins and 1 draw. The European Red Devils ranked second in the standings with 1 win and 1 draw. . Sweden, which has a bye, currently ranks third in the standings with 1 win and 1 loss.

Group G

Serbia, which had a bye in the last round, currently ranks first in the standings with 2 wins. Hungary and Montenegro are tied for second place with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss respectively.

Group H

Last weekend, Denmark beat Northern Ireland 1-0 at home, Finland beat Slovenia 2-0 at home, and Kazakhstan beat San Marino 3-0 away. After three rounds, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Finland and Slovenia all achieved 2 wins and 1 loss, while Northern Ireland ranked fifth in the group with 1 win and 2 losses. At present, the qualifying situation of the group is very unclear, except for San Marino, there is a possibility of qualifying.

Group I

After beating Andorra 2-1 away, Switzerland has won three consecutive victories and currently leads the standings. Romania ranked second in the group with 2 wins and 1 draw after a 0-0 away draw with Kosovo. Israel and Kosovo currently rank third and fourth in the standings with 4 and 3 points respectively.

Group J

Relying on 2 shots and 1 pass of the B fee, Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at home. It has won three consecutive victories and leads the European Cup qualifiers standings. After beating Iceland 2-1 in the away game, Slovakia ranked second in the standings with 2 wins and 1 draw. Luxembourg, Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina scored 4 points, 3 points and 3 points respectively, ranking third to fifth.

Warm-up match

Both Brazil and Germany played a warm-up match last weekend, with the former sweeping Guinea 4-1 for a three-game winning streak going into 2023, while the latter lost 0-1 to Poland and entered 2023 as hosts of Euro 2024. A game was not won.

