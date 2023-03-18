The ONGD Zabalketa and Microempresas de Colombia with the support of the Spanish Agency for Development Cooperation, AECID, and the Basque Agency for Development Cooperation of the Basque Government, are executing two important projects in the North Pacific of Choco.

Women of Bahía Solano, Juradó and Nuquí

The first is aimed at women from Bahía Solano, Juradó and Nuquí, who from now on and for the next 24 months will receive support and technical and financial training to strengthen their production units, their access to digital commerce platforms; their participation and social and political leadership, and the defense, restitution and guarantee of their rights.

Additionally, the project will provide technical assistance to municipal administrations with an emphasis on the implementation of public policy for gender equity, and the activation of comprehensive systems for the protection of women’s rights (attention routes). Also, training processes will be carried out aimed at officials of the entities responsible for promoting, defending and guaranteeing compliance with human rights.

These actions will directly benefit more than 500 women and indirectly benefit the population of the three municipalities, which is estimated to exceed 30,000 people.

Indigenous River Valley – Boroboro, in Solano Bay,

Indigenous people of River Valley – Boroboro

The second project is focused on humanitarian assistance for the safe return of six indigenous communities to the Río Valle – Boroboro reservation in Bahía Solano, who at the end of 2020 were victims of forced displacement. The six indigenous communities that are currently being fully intervened are: Pozamansa, DoTuma, BakuruPurrú, El Brazo, Boroboro and El Llano.

There are 205 families made up of more than 1,050 people together with whom Zabalketa, Microempresas de Colombia and the Basque Agency for Development Cooperation of the Basque Government have been working since 2021 to strengthen their livelihoods, which includes the recovery of their plots, the improvement of their homes and the revitalization of their economy.

Among the beneficiaries of this project are: minors, women and older adults who, together with the men of the communities, are being trained in human rights for their promotion, defense and guarantee; as well as in the routes of care, repair and restitution. Together with them, they also work on issues of gender equality, leadership and political participation.

In addition, the reservation carries out activities aimed at building the social fabric and the individual and collective life project, as well as psychosocial care days to reduce the emotional, psychological, and physical affectation of people and address them to the system. of health and the responsible entities.