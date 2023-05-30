KENZO officially released the first sneaker series designed by NIGO | Hypebeast

KENZO has recently officially released a new sports shoe series “KENZO-DOME”. This series is the first sports shoe launched by NIGO after he became the art director. The design inspiration comes from the skateboard culture in the mid-90s, and the name directly refers to the Paris DÔME, the famous skate park in the Palais de Tokyo.

KENZO-DOME is described as a minimalist cup-shaped outsole shoe with a shape reminiscent of the Nike SB Janoski, with a suede or grained leather upper in a variety of colorways, paired with chunky Napa leather shoes The tongue and rubber KENZO logo, and the rubber outsole at the bottom also make the overall visual effect better rounded.

This series of shoes KENZO-DOME is expected to land on KENZO and designated retailers on May 30th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.