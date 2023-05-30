“Tales and fairy tales of Tuscia” narrated by Floriana Guidetti

ARIOSTEA LIBRARY – Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 5 pm book presentation in the Agnelli room and live video on the youtube channel Archibiblio web





The book of Floriana Guidetti That Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 5pm it will be presented in the Agnelli room of the Ariostea municipal library (via Scienze 17, Ferrara).

He will talk to the author Federica Graziadei, president of the Ferraresi Writers Group. The screening of the video “Bomarzo and the Monster Park” made by Alfredo De Filippis.

The meeting, organized by the Gruppo Scrittori Ferraresi, can also be followed in live video on youtube channel Archibiblio web.

THE FACTSHEET (by the organizers)

The ten stories in this collection were written for the episodes of the television program “La Nave Volante” broadcast on TeleLazioNord, conducted by Mariagiovanna Elmi and Max Scuderi, with the participation of Arianna Cigni, who read the summaries. The events narrated are set in the locality of Tuscia, in the province of Viterbo. The stories are interspersed with five ‘tales’, dedicated to characters who have in some way motivated and justified the creation of the television program and the resulting book. The main intention was to illustrate to the viewers the characteristics of the places ‘visited’ through stories and legends connected to them, with methods similar to those of the RAI programs of the 70s “Il Dirigibile” and “Sereno Variabile”, always with the participation of Mariagiovanna Elmi.

The video of Alfredo De Filippis leads us to Bomarzo, a small village located in the Tuscia Viterbo area, to visit the sacred wood also called Park of monsters. It is an architectural and naturalistic complex of great originality because it was built in the second half of the 16th century when refined and elegant Italian Renaissance gardens were all the rage. The Monster Park is ahead of its time and anticipates Baroque architecture. Entering the paths, among the vegetation, one discovers a fantastic world populated by monsters, dragons, mythological subjects, exotic animals, of large dimensions, carved in the peperino rocks that emerge from the ground. A grandiose work that was conceived by Prince Pier Francesco Orsini to remember a lost love, his wife Giulia Farnese who died at a young age. Even if the work had the primary purpose of creating surprise and fear in visitors, it also had a purpose cultural: to recall the chivalrous literature of the time with this enchanted and fantastic atmosphere.

