Kilohearts 2.1 update adds particle generators to Phase Plant

Kilohearts 2.1 update adds particle generators to Phase Plant

Kilohearts have updated all of their software to v2.1, the most important changes being the addition of a particle generator in Phase Plant, and a built-in sample editor. This is a free update for all users.

Full-featured, easy-to-use particle generator that can be loaded with any sample you like, and benefits from all the usual advantages integrated into Phase Plant:

  • Includes every parameter you need in a granular synth, fully controllable with modulation, automation and external controllers.
  • Parameters include particle envelope specification, pitch and phase, particle position randomization, timing, pitch, pan, level, and more.
  • Includes three particle timing modes: Velocity, Synchronization, and Density.
  • A chord mode is included to trigger particles starting at different pitches in the various available chords.
  • This update also includes the new Sample Editor, which allows you to quickly trim, slice, tweak and preview your samples in real time as you develop your patch.
  • You’ll also find some new samples and presets.

Phase Plant users can enjoy this update for free today.

Official website:
https://kilohearts.com/blog/introducing-granular

