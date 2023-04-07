5
Kilohearts have updated all of their software to v2.1, the most important changes being the addition of a particle generator in Phase Plant, and a built-in sample editor. This is a free update for all users.
Full-featured, easy-to-use particle generator that can be loaded with any sample you like, and benefits from all the usual advantages integrated into Phase Plant:
- Includes every parameter you need in a granular synth, fully controllable with modulation, automation and external controllers.
- Parameters include particle envelope specification, pitch and phase, particle position randomization, timing, pitch, pan, level, and more.
- Includes three particle timing modes: Velocity, Synchronization, and Density.
- A chord mode is included to trigger particles starting at different pitches in the various available chords.
- This update also includes the new Sample Editor, which allows you to quickly trim, slice, tweak and preview your samples in real time as you develop your patch.
- You’ll also find some new samples and presets.
Phase Plant users can enjoy this update for free today.
