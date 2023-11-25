Kim Ju-ae, the “spoiled” daughter who could be the heir to North Korea

Within what it can be, it is, perhaps, the most informal photo of a girl who may be 11 years old, or even 10. The white T-shirt with blue sleeves, printed on the chest, contrasts with her usual wardrobe, which makes her look more like a lady, or a state official, and has sense, because in some way, In practice, it already is..

That she has gone from the rank of “beloved girl” to that of “respected girl” is an important detail. The second is a top-level official distinction that is awarded to great personalities in their country. Like his father, the mysterious, feared, impassable man, passenger of his own armored train, called Kim Jong-un.

It will be Kim Ju-yeah the successor of the regime North Korea? We are probably far from knowing: her father is only 39 years old. Analysts interpret that the arrival of her daughter to the center of the public scene at such a young age for now seeks to show that the regime has plans to last for many decades.

And it’s not just center stage, They are also the modes. The protocol blouses and jackets of adult women, at least in the eyes of the West; the upright posture, perhaps trained; the demure way of applauding; Everything makes it difficult to see the girl her age, perhaps in private.

Kim Jong-un has been married since 2009 to Ri Sol-ju, a female singer. It is believed that the couple has three children, probably born in 2010, 2013 and 2017. Little, if anything, is known about the first, and the theories of his invisibility border on an inconvenient morbidity. Of the third, not even the sex was spread.

Kim Ju-ae (the name means something like “Korea’s love”), the public daughter, is the middle one. It is not entirely clear whether she was born in 2013 or a few months earlier, in 2012. In the world, the fact about her existence emerged in a rather unusual way and it has to do with a quite particular friendship of his father.

It turns out that in 2013, Dennis Rodmanwent to North Korea to do an exhibition with the Harlem Globetrotters. The visit, a priori due to professional commitment, included a red carpet at the foot of the plane, as well as visits to the beaches and nights of drinks and karaoke (national passion) with the leader, who was promoted to the category of “friend for life“. The basketball player went a little further and perceived himself as an ambassador between two nations and set out to convince Barack Obama that the regime It didn’t seem like such a bad thing..

If Obama listened to him, if he convinced him at some point, it doesn’t matter more or less. “The Worm” was at least 5 times (the last in 2017) and in the story of one of the first, how in passing he made it known to the West that his friend had a daughter.

The regime is closed (more closed than others) and then it is suspected (that is the word that international chroniclers consider correct) that the middle daughter could be the successor. Those who are betting on this possibility rely on an official statement that stated in an expectedly sumptuous style how, during a military event, the North Korean officers “were very excited.” to see the certainty of the eternal security and future of the countryas well as they are led by the ever-victorious and iron-willed brilliant commander who is marking The beginning of a new age“.

Kim Ju-ae is not only a figure of the call sajin jeongchi, translated,”photographic politics.” Television also strives to build the myth and in a report focused on its link with the lineage of the Paekturecovering the story that his grandfather had been born on the highest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and including images of a beautiful white horse.

The father, the daughter, and a missile in the background

The first public image of the girl It was scenic.. As befits the usual North Korean scenes, in the background there was a missile, in this case mounted on a platform. A few meters ahead, the father with her typical baggy pants and she with a white jacket, the characters they walked hand in hand. It was November 19, 2022 and at that moment “the” year of Kim Ju-ae began, who had 17 public appearances in 2023. Thirteen were at military exhibitions or weapons tests, a statistic that doesn’t really mean much, because That is the most frequent way that the regime has of showing its face.

Kim Ju-ae’s big moment was in February, when he appeared with his father and mother at the main table of a banquet honoring the military. There were several more photos, many with missiles still or that had just been fired. In the last photo, the father and daughter are seen at a table in the Mulan pavilion, in Pyongyang, at a celebration meal for the Malligyong-1 spy satellite. The girl with the space agency t-shirt and a relaxed gesture.

Some evidence and sources surveyed by The New York Times maintain that the obstacles to Kim ju.ae becoming the successor are rooted in patriarchal traditions. It is the version “pessimistic”.

“Since the founder of the country, Kim Il-sunguntil Kim Jong Il and now Kim Jong-un, power in North Korea has been deliberately passed from father to son. Over three generations, each man has been declared supreme leader and governed by a uniquely North Korean formula centered on him, the suryong. The ideology of the State, called juchemixes socialism and Confucianism, a hierarchical system that places men above women“wrote Chun Su-jin, a South Korean journalist specializing in the neighboring country.

But the few data about the eldest male child, the mystery about the youngest member of the family, and the constant appearances at this point of the middle daughter make it possible to think that it is possible that she exists.a wind of change in terms of gender“, as the regime claims.

In any case, and although the current leader suffers from some health problems, accentuated by being overweight and being a heavy smoker, it seems that they will still have a few years to go under the story.

