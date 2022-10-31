Home Entertainment Kim Taehyung’s self-composed song “Winter Bear” breaks through 150 million streaming media on the SoundCloud platform jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, according to Korean media reports, artist Kim Taehyung’s self-composed song “Winter Bear” broke through 150 million streaming media on the SoundCloud platform.

According to sources, Kim Taehyung’s self-composed song “Winter Bear” has now exceeded 150 million streaming media on the SoundCloud platform, confirming its strong popularity and appeal. It is reported that Kim Taehyung himself participated in the lyrics and composition of the song, and also participated in the production and shooting of the MV. The metaphorical and poetic lyrics in the song are combined with Kim Taehyung’s light and emotional Vlocal, which has won praise from many media. .

Colin Nika, a journalist from the fashion magazine “DAZED”, spoke highly of the MV for “Winter Bear”, saying, “V combines sensibility and rationality to show music from a cinematic perspective and has artist potential.”

The American magazine Teen Vogue selected “Winter Bear” as one of the “Best Moments of BTS in 2019”, saying: “V’s baritone is excellent and very charming.” US news platform “Elite Daily” also raved about V’s unique voice, sweet lyrics, artistic music video and visual effects, all aspects.

At the same time, the MV for the song “Winter Bear” added landscape photos taken by V fans during the overseas tour, and used Metapo’s retro images to express V’s favorite animals and landscapes, highlighting the movie aesthetics of the MV. The MV was full of praise, and music and film critic CoS also praised V’s ability to make music and direct the MV.

In addition, although the official sound source of “Winter Bear” has not been released, it has become the background music of many programs in Korea and abroad, and fans are looking forward to the release of the official sound source of V’s self-composed music as soon as possible.

