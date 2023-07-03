Klangzeit Festival 2023 – mica

This year’s summer edition of the Klangzeit Festival (July 28-29, 2023) has the motto “MICS – Music in the Countryside continued” and will take place in the Klanghaus Untergreith.

“MICS – Music in the Countryside continued” is an ongoing project in the Alps-Adriatic region to strengthen the “music ecosystem” in rural peripheries from Klanghaus Untergreith (AT) in collaboration with Zveza Mink Tolmin (SI) and Mani doo (HR).

The term “music ecosystem” describes every aspect of music in society and affects composers, musicians and different music genres equally. Most notably, it also relates to music listeners and the role music plays in people’s lives, how music can enhance and strengthen the socio-cultural landscape.

Of course, our work in the cultural field addresses the needs of artists and cultural workers, but we also believe that art and culture reflect the broader needs of society.

MICS continued conveys the radiance and joy of music to new and existing audiences, reaching out to minorities and rural dwellers to introduce them to the world of contemporary music. Sharpened through the contact between artists and audience MICS continued the awareness of the importance of music. conveyed through music MICS continued socio-cultural cooperation across borders.

July 28, 5:00 p.m

Coming together

July 29, 5:00 p.m

Performances

Line up

Anja Kreysing (DE)

Wolfgang Temmel (AT)

Jeff Surak (USA)

Kris Kuldkepp (EE)

Matika Duet (IT)

Zahra Mani (AT/UK)

Mia Zabelka (AT)

Steve Putnik DJ (AT)

Communicated in an artistic network in the Alps-Adriatic region by maintaining the coherent value of music in society within the framework of an ongoing intercultural dialogue MICS continued the value of European cultural diversity and commonalities shared in a creative exchange. The audience is involved in this organic, dynamic process.

With MICS continued we want to support and communicate justice and resilience in music and culture across borders.

Festivalort

Klanghaus Untergreith

Untergreith 216

8443 Sankt Johann im Saggautal

