IDC: the evolution of the Italian printing market

According to an Epson survey, the composition of the printing fleet varies significantly according to the size of the company and the sector in which it operates.

The investigation “IDC Custom Survey for Epson, Italy 2023” commissioned by Epson to IDC, a global leader in ICT market intelligence and advisory services, took place between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 and involved 250 companies of different sizes and operating in different sectors, including finance, manufacturing and healthcare, which turned out to have the largest printer parks, consisting of both laser and inkjet units.

Companies with over 500 employees were found to be the most sensitive to ESG topics and more inclined to use inkjet printers: among these, the process of replacing lasers could be encouraged by ecological and efficiency factors. The world of finance, where there is a large number of printers, is a segment that in the near future will focus on savings and efficiency objectives, two parameters in which Epson is very well positioned with its tecnologia Heat Free.

In healthcare, despite budget problems and resistance to change on the part of users, a decisive shift towards the digitization of document processes (56%), as well as a growing interest in ESG objectives, as well as in the finance and clothing sectors.

It won’t print more, but better. And the use of scanners will grow.

This is one of the most interesting findings of the IDC survey: on the one hand there is a move towards greater awareness of waste and on the other the digitization of document processes is growing, with an obvious increase in the use of scanners.

According to IDC, these factors will push companies to choose multifunctional devices, directing them towards inkjet technology: in particular, the food and health sectors positively evaluate the ecological impact offered by inkjets with 56% and 52% of the votes respectively, as well as favorably judging the savings associated with this technology, a factor also expressed by finance and wholesale.

Printing and inkjet solutions for business

A technology, the inkjet one, that Epson has developed based on the piezoelectric effect which allows not to use heat to emit the ink; continuously developed over the years with commitment and continuity, today Heat Free technology has very high performance levels, with consumption, overall costs and environmental impact infinitely better than the world of lasers.

Printing – the reasons for the growth of inkjet technology

As reported by the IDC survey, today inkjet printers are present in a third of Italian companies, a result achieved thanks to an annual growth of 8.8%, which contrasts with the 4.3% decrease in the sale of laser models .

The favor towards the inkjet is supported by various factors, among which being a technology suitable for the office thanks to its characteristics of efficiency, quality and savings. Added to this is the growth of attention to the environment and respect for ESG issues, an issue up until now the prerogative of large companies in particular, but which is rapidly spreading among SMEs as well, not only by virtue of the need to produce sustainability but also, and perhaps even more, because the financial world shows less and less interest in those realities that cannot demonstrate that they have embarked on a real green path, characterized by concrete sustainable and measurable actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

