ROG Ally handheld officially releases playable 3A masterpieces + better heat dissipation performance against Steam Deck head-on

In recent years, as mobile products have become more and more popular, even various computer brands have launched their own handheld game consoles one after another to counter the invasion of video game consoles and at the same time allow game lovers to “play wherever they go” without having to Restricted to playing on a traditional computer. ROG has announced the launch of its first handheld Ally earlier, and today it is officially announced. Although it has been introduced to you before, let the author summarize the ROG Ally for you when it is officially released. Various features.

Designed for mobile gaming

First of all, in terms of design, ROG Ally adopts a white body design with black control buttons, which looks very stylish overall. In addition, it also has a certain amount of thought in the design of the fuselage. Although it looks quite angular, the rest position adopts a 14-degree slope, which makes the user feel more comfortable when using it. In addition, its body is only 608g. Although it is not very lightweight, it is still at the level that can be used as a street game machine. In addition, the right amount of RGB lighting effects are added to different positions of the body, which shows that it is ” The e-sports handheld “born for games” also looks more stylish.

▲ROG Ally has finally been officially released, and you can see that the fuselage adopts a more angular design.

▲There is an anti-slip ROG triangular pattern on the back of the fuselage, and a ROG decorative pattern on the pillow hand, which makes it difficult for users to hold Ally in their hands.

▲In addition, the 14-degree incline design is also adopted for the corner of the pillow hand, which makes it feel better when held in the hand.

▲In addition, the weight of Ally’s body is 608g, which is not very light, but it is still much lighter than a laptop for gaming.

▲In addition, the official also has an Ally special bag for external use, and Ally can also be used with Bluetooth headsets.

Equipped with a 7-inch screen + forward-firing high-quality speakers

In terms of display, ROG Ally has a built-in 7-inch 1080p 120Hz refresh rate 16:9 screen with 1000:1 contrast ratio and 7ms response time, and it has added Corning DXC coating, which has better anti-reflective properties, making users It has a clearer viewing effect when playing with an external device. In terms of sound effects, it also has a pair of front-firing stereo speakers built in, and also supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio sound effects, so that everyone can enjoy better audio-visual enjoyment when playing games.

▲ROG Ally has a built-in 7-inch 1080p resolution 120Hz refresh rate 16:9 touch screen. It also supports 1000:1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut and 7ms response time.

▲In addition, its screen has also added Corning DXC coating, which has a better anti-reflective effect, so that everyone can enjoy a better visual experience when playing outdoors.

▲Built-in a pair of forward-firing stereo speakers, and a built-in smart audio amplifier that supports Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos sound effects.

Analog Xbox Handcrafted Design

As for the control, there is a “mushroom” joystick on the left and right sides of the machine, and a cross under the left joystick, and an ABXY physical button above the right joystick. There are two physical buttons on each corner, and an independent button on each middle finger position on both sides of the back of the machine. This simulates the Xbox hand-made control button layout, making it easier for users who are accustomed to playing Xbox. The two buttons on the back of the machine allow users to set macro buttons, which is very considerate to the needs of users who like to play games. It also has built-in Armory Crate SE software specially designed for Ally, which can not only manage all installed games, but also fine-tune the control elements, which is very considerate. In addition, the buttons have also been pressed and tested. The ABXY and cross keys can withstand 10 million presses, and the two joysticks can also withstand 2 million rotations. There is no doubt about the durability.

▲The control buttons are mainly located on the left and right sides of the fuselage and the left and right corners of the top of the machine. They are mainly designed with reference to the handmade Xbox.

▲ There are also two buttons on the back of the machine, which are divided into left and right sides, and macros can be customized.

▲The buttons have also undergone different press tests, and the official said they are very durable.

▲Like other ROG devices, ROG Ally also has built-in Armory Crate SE software, which can centrally manage all installed games.

▲Users can also set detailed settings for various controls in Armory Crate SE.

▲Of course, in the game, you can also open Armory Crate like ROG Phone and perform real-time adjustments.

▲It also has different modes for users to switch performance according to occasions and needs.

Excellent cooling performance, singled out Steam Deck

The Steam Deck launched by Steam before, the body is heavy, the biggest problem is that the heat dissipation function is not good. The Ally launched by ROG this time packs a dual-fan cooling system into the machine with a weight of 608g, and the fan blades are only 0.1mm thick, ensuring that the body is light and thin and has good heat dissipation performance. As for the hardware configuration, ROG Ally has a built-in AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and RDNA 3 image processing chip specially designed for Ally, and the Windows 11 operating system is preloaded. In other words, it can support various platforms, including but not limited to: The 3A game masterpieces of Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, Ubisoft, Ballte.net, etc. are naturally much more convenient to play than a single game platform like Steam Deck. It is worth mentioning that it also has a built-in fingerprint reader on the top of the machine, so that everyone can use it with more peace of mind, without worrying about the trouble of entering a password to enter the system.

▲ In terms of heat dissipation, ROG Ally has a built-in dual fan design.

▲Combined with the ROG intelligent heat dissipation system, it can be seen from the thermal energy diagram above that it can not only effectively dissipate heat, but also reduce the noise level to 20dB.

▲In addition, the blades of the dual cooling fans are only 0.1mm thick. In addition, different aluminum metal partitions are used inside the machine, and a lot of openings have been added to the front shell, which not only makes the heat dissipation more efficient, but also ensures that the weight of the machine body is reduced to 608g.

▲ Another feature of ROG Ally’s cooling system is the addition of the Zero Gravity Thermal System. Its principle is that when the heat evaporates the liquid in the heat pipe, it will trigger a force to cool the system, and the most special thing is that it has This cooling system, even if the user rotates the body 360 degrees when playing the machine, will not reduce the cooling performance, ensuring that the system performance will remain in an ideal state for a long time. ROG officially stated that this is the cooling system they designed for handhelds, so that everyone can have a better experience when playing games outside.

▲In addition, an anti-dust filter is added to the opening of the fuselage to ensure that the dust in the air entering the fuselage will not enter the machine and affect the heat dissipation performance.

▲As for hardware, ROG Ally has built-in AMD Ryzen Z1 series processors specially designed for Ally, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD, and also supports UHS-II microSD memory cards to expand storage space .

▲In terms of network, Ally also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard.

▲Of course, the most attractive thing about Ally is that it uses the same Windows 11 operating system as the gaming laptop.

▲The advantage is that you can play 3A masterpieces on all major platforms on Ally, including but not limited to: FIFA 23, Death Stranding, Monster Hunter Rise, Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II 2022, etc. You can also play Moving Out, Overcooked 2 and other skit casual games.

▲Of course, you can also support the subscription of Xbox Game Pass, and play different Windows PC games for a monthly fee, and you will get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service at random.

▲Of course, it is worth mentioning that it is equipped with a fingerprint reader on the top of the machine, and you can log in to the system with just one touch of your finger, which is safe and convenient to use.

The release date is undecided and the price is within 1,000 US dollars

As for the launch time, ROG said that it will vary by region, and everything has not yet been determined. As for the price, the official has not given a definite answer, but in the press briefing, ROG said that the price will be within 1,000 US dollars. If true, it is actually very aggressive and worth looking forward to.

▲The official hinted at the press briefing that the price of ROG Ally will be below $1,000. If it is true, it will be worth playing. In addition, ROG also randomly released a series of accessories for everyone to connect to a monitor or even a TV at home to play on the big screen. Of course, users can also use accessories to connect to XG Mobile to improve the game screen processing performance, so that they can play games with better picture quality on the big screen.

