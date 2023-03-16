Home Technology Creative Assembly opens new UK studio – – Gamereactor
Creative Assembly, known for its work on the Total War series Alien: Isolation and the upcoming looter shooter Hyenas, has opened a new studio in Newcastle, UK.

It’s the third location for the developer, which has its headquarters in Sussex, UK, and studio in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Sussex and Newcastle studios are currently working on an unannounced project. Details of the project are scarce, but Creative Assembly promises to give players an unforgettable experience.

Creative Assembly North is helmed by Giselle Stewart, who has joined the company as studio director and visiting professor at Newcastle University. Hopefully we’ll hear more about new Creative Assembly projects soon, and see what the new studio has been up to.

