Edgio indicates zero-day attacks and the dangers of the IoT as two of the most common problems of the digital experience. Thanks to edge computing, however, they can be limited. With the evolving IT threat landscape and increasingly demanding consumer expectations, to balance Cybersecurity and customer experience needs can be very challenging for an organization.

New levels for zero-day attacks

Some of the most prominent threats today are zero-day application exploits. In them, hackers identify a vulnerability in infrastructure and exploit it to target organizations. These are massive attacks that can be difficult to individuate and very dangerous in terms of revenue and brand reputation. For example, in Q2 2022, DDoS attacks against applications and networks increased by 72% and 109%, respectively. Over the last decade, around 40% of attacks took place in 2021 alone.

Less time and less losses

It is now vital to invest in solutions and capabilities. And this not only to prevent cyber attacks, but also to detect and respond to them. Investing in a distributed edge network and dual WAF solution allows you to test new mitigation techniques while easily securing the entire network. Organizations using solutions that detect threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning were able to close a breach in a shorter 74-day period than those that didn’t. With an average savings of an additional $3 million.

The future of digital experience

With the continued advancement of the Internet of Things, Internet-connected devices will continue to increase, giving unprecedented opportunities to hackers. With more than 43 billion IoT devices, cybercriminals have multiple attack vectors they can exploit globally. Some states are even introducing more measures incisive to help consumers understand what risks are associated with specific IoT devices. For example, the UK government is already looking into the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill, which formalizes the previous Code of Practice for Consumer IoT Security.

Greater danger for IoT devices

It’s not easy to fully understand the attack landscape and the opportunities for IT criminals. This is an ongoing challenge, as systems and solutions continue to evolve as innovation grows and as organizations build their IoT infrastructure. However, moving security to the edge of the network can help filter sensitive data locally and send only critical IoT data to the cloud.

2023 will be the year of edge computing

Ajay Kapur, Chief Technology Officer at Edgio. “Despite its worldwide popularity, edge computing is still in its infancy. Many decision-makers don’t know that: by moving workflows to the edge, organizations would get better performance, reduced latency, lower costs and greater scalability and reliability. The future of digital experiences is at the edge. Using this technology protects critical infrastructure and resists the ever-increasing threats from zero-day attacks and IoT hacking.”

The future of digital experience and edge computing

It was once believed that implementing comprehensive security would slow down processes and compromise the user experience, but that’s not the case. Beyond the 40% of all internet traffic is bot traffic. So, by blocking malicious bots, real users can access the site more easily and get better performance, since the site is not slowed down by bot requests. Whether it’s battling zero-day attacks, preparing for new IoT threats, or adopting new edge solutions, the coming years will see many threats ahead. But, at the same time, great opportunities to be seized.