2023-01-05 13:07

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Korean artist Jang Keun Suk's mother paid 4.5 billion won in one lump sum for tax evasion fined about 24.37 million yuan

Sohu Entertainment News The mother of Korean entertainer Jang Keun Suk was fined 4.5 billion won, or about 24.37 million yuan, for tax evasion of 1.8 billion won. Not long ago, she paid all the fine in cash in one lump sum.

Jang Keun Suk’s mother evaded 1.8 billion won in taxes by concealing income and other means during her tenure as the representative of Jang Keun Suk’s brokerage company. The company represented by his mother issued a fine of 1.5 billion won, and according to the latest news from Korean media, Jang Keun Suk’s mother paid the fine of 4.5 billion won in cash last month.

Jang Keun Suk had suspended all performing arts activities due to his mother’s tax evasion scandal. At the end of the year before last, Jang Keun Suk announced that he would leave the brokerage company represented by his mother and held an online fan meeting.

