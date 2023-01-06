The leading brand of True Gaming gaming hardware, MSI is proud to announce the launch of a new series of graphics cards powered by the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU. The strong lineup of SUPRIM, GAMING TRIO and VENTUS series combines the latest graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design and advanced cooling technology. The resulting card is perfectly tuned to stay cool, while being virtually silent, and delivering peak performance at the default power limit for greater efficiency.

SUPRIM series

The SUPRIM series is designed for potency, efficiency and glory. Based on GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, MSI’s most advanced air cooling system TRI FROZR 3S is used for heat dissipation, and TORX FAN 5.0 is used to effectively dissipate heat from key components, as many as 7 core heat pipes, a huge nickel-plated copper baseplate, and in The airflow control technology section is equipped with the new Wave-curved 3.0 and air forward fins. The hairline-grain metal casing on the outside of the heatsink and backplate lends an armored aesthetic while lengthening the card. Dual BIOS allows users to easily switch between Quiet Mode and Gaming Mode for extra performance. RGB Mystic Light streams in millions of colors, offering a dizzying array of customizable dynamic lighting options.

GAMING TRIO series

GAMING TRIO brings a new look, but still maintains the perfect balance between performance, cooling and low noise that gamers have come to trust. Leading the evolution of this product lineup is the new TORX fan 5.0 design, where three fan blades are combined in pairs to form a frame that focuses airflow into the evolved TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. The RTX 4070 Ti GPU is placed on a nickel-plated copper baseplate, and there are as many as 6 heat pipes at the core of the radiator to provide effective heat dissipation. The new GAMING TRIO series is also equipped with dual BIOS, users can easily and quickly select low noise or higher performance through the switch. The sleek design of the hairline metal backplate reinforces the graphics card while providing passive cooling through strategically placed heatsinks. Mystic Light is dotted on the outside of the graphics card, and the lighting effect is synchronized with other PC components through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

Wind Series

The popular VENTUS series, now returns with three award-winning TORX fans 4.0. The VENTUS collection embodies a design philosophy of craftsmanship and simplicity, retaining the essentials to complete the task at hand. Robust cooling, a reinforced hairline aluminum backplate, and a sleek aesthetic make this graphics card a perfect fit for any PC build.

software support

MSI AFTERBURNER

MSI Afterburner is the world‘s most famous and widely used video card overclocking software. It provides complete control over the graphics card and enables users to monitor key system indicators at any time. Afterburner provides a free performance boost for smooth gaming experience, high frame rate for smoother gaming experience.

MSI CENTER

MSI Center’s exclusive software suite enhances user experience with easy-to-use programs. For example, Frozr AI Cooling unifies system fans connected to compatible MSI motherboards to react to GPU cooling changes.

Sales time

The new MSI GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti series graphics cards will be sold on January 5, 2023

product specification

*Product specifications, features and appearance may vary by model and country. Any specifications are subject to change without notice.