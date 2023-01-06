news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, 06 JAN – The US Food and Drug Administration authorizes the long-awaited drug for Alzheimer’s by Eisai and Biogen. In the studies performed, Leqembi has shown promising results for the treatment of the disease, which affects about 6.5 million Americans, with an evident slowdown of the disease. The FDA has given the drug an accelerated green light, which means that the two companies will have to conduct more studies. (HANDLE).

