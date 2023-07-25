Home » Ku Juji’s Heartwarming Performance on ‘Songs That Play Good’
Ku Juji’s Heartwarming Performance on ‘Songs That Play Good’

China Entertainment News: Ku Juji sings heartfelt tribute to his son on “Songs That Play Good”

On July 22, the theme stage of the fourth competition of “Songs That Play Good” – the guest of life was broadcasted, and Ku Juji delivered a heartwarming performance. He sang the classic song “I Need You Every Minute” as a gift to his “guest of life” son, Kuson.

The lyrics of “Need You Every Minute” express the sentiment, “I need you every minute, you seem to be sunshine and air.” For Leo Kuson, this song perfectly resonates with the love and significance his son holds in his life. When Gu Juji sang, he conveyed the emotions of joy and happiness, bringing a unique warmth to the audience.

As of now, more than half of the “Songs That Play” competition has been aired. From the first episode’s “I Want You” to the recent performance of “I Need You Every Minute,” Leo Leo has been using his dramatic talents to deliver stunning singing performances. This innovative approach of using songs to lead the storyline has captivated viewers.

It has been reported that there will be two more rounds of themed stage performances in “Songs That Play Good.” Fans are eagerly anticipating Leo’s next stage performances. Tune in every Saturday at 6:00 pm on Youku video to catch all the exciting performances!

China Entertainment News continues to bring you the latest updates and highlights from the music industry. Stay tuned for more captivating performances and heart-touching moments on “Songs That Play Good.”

