Burning hills around Palermo, flames threaten homes – News

The municipal emergency operations center was set up in Palermo due to the fires that still envelop the hills around the capital. The fires concern in particular the mountain of Capo Gallo, the promontory overlooking the seaside resort of Mondello, and the hill of Bellolampo, where one of the tanks of the municipal landfill is burning with poisonous fumes. Several homes in the Pizzo Sella area and the seaside village have been abandoned by the residents because they were threatened by flames or because of the unbreathable air. The Civil Protection invites you not to leave the house due to the dioxin risk.



