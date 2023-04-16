Linchpin Intranet Suite 5.6 – die Intranet-Highlights im April

Personalization is the be-all and end-all at Linchpin and therefore naturally plays a role again in the new update. But we don’t want to spoil too much: Instead, we’re now presenting the highlights of the Linchpin Intranet Suite 5.6 and from Linchpin Essentials 2.6 before!

Feature highlights in the Linchpin intranet – free footer configuration

Imagine you’re constantly looking for the link to register for lunch. Where do you look first? Exactly, in the footer! Here you will find the most important information at a glance.

Luckily, as an administrator, you can activate and freely configure up to five columns in the footer with the Linchpin Suite 5.6 and Linchpin Essentials 2.6 update! You decide for yourself whether the columns should be filled with links, lists or free text.

(The content of the automatically generated columns has remained unchanged since the last update, but you can also show and hide it as required, whether you are a user or an administrator.)

Events, Events, Events!

You probably know that: A new event is casting its shadow and you as the organizer have your hands full again: How many guests are coming? Is there enough food provided? What day is it again today? Questions over questions! It’s no wonder your head is spinning.

With the new functions of the Linchpin Intranet Suite 5.6 we can remedy the situation!

From now on you can display your events in the calendar view, set registration deadlines and also receive notifications about each new registration and cancellation. For you this means: There are no surprises on the guest list that could cause a scandal at the (then perhaps too tight) buffet.

If your mailbox is about to explode, you can of course deactivate the notifications again. And don’t worry, if someone still wants to join at the last minute, you can add participants as an administrator, creator or editor at any time and keep an eye on everything.

With these handy features, your event planning will be a hit – and you’ll make sure that everyone has fun and nobody goes home with an empty stomach.

In German, Linchpin is now universally gendered

The world is changing – and so is Linchpin. In our update, we designed the system for our German-speaking users to be completely gender-neutral, without gender asterisks or other more or less cumbersome signs. From now on, participants will join your events.

Fixed sizes for teaser macros and other innovations

Are you unbeatable in Tetris (maybe even since 1984)? Then your pages are guaranteed to break all records with this new function: From now on you can assign a fixed width to your teaser macros, sort them as you wish and visually prioritize them by size.

Please take a look at ours List of all changes that await you in the latest version of the Linchpin Intranet Suite.

