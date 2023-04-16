ONLINE: Souek with Coufal play against the leader, then Manchester United goes into action

A week ago, Arsenal did not score a double-goal lead in Liverpool and drew 2:2. City thus withdrew a hundred from his jump, which is currently the points. Leicester beat the title defenders on Saturday. And on Sunday, Arsenal will play, they will have a chance to save the game. City has a postponed home duel first with West Ham.

West Ham has won the quarter-finals of the Conference League, drawing 1:1 in Ghent on Thursday. From the Czechs, the representative played defender Coufal for the whole match, Souek did not get a hit.

Results of the 31st round:

CLUB Z V R P S B 1. Arsenal 30 23 4 3 72:29 73 2. Manchester City 30 22 4 4 78:28 70 3. Newcastle 30 15 11 4 48:24 56 4. Manchester United 29 17 5 7 44:37 56 5. Tottenham 31 16 5 10 57:45 53 6. Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 44:40 50 7. Brighton 29 14 7 8 54:37 49 8. Liverpool 29 12 8 9 50:35 44 9. Brentford 31 10 13 8 47:42 43 10. Fulham 30 12 6 12 42:41 42 11. Chelsea 31 10 9 12 30:33 39 12. Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 31:40 36 13. Wolverhampton 31 9 7 15 26:42 34 14. Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 31:59 33 15. West Ham United 29 8 6 15 27:39 30 16. Leeds 30 7 8 15 39:54 29 17. Everton 31 6 9 16 24:46 27 18. Nottingham 30 6 9 15 24:54 27 19. Leicester 31 7 4 20 41:55 25 20. Southampton 31 6 5 20 24:53 23





Assemblies:

Fabiaski Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell Souek, Rice (C) Bowen, Paquet, Benrahma Antonio. Assemblies:

Ramsdale B. White, Holding, Magalhães, Tierney degaard (C), Partey, Xhaka Saka, Jesus, Martinelli. Nhradnci:

Anang, Arola Be. Johnson, Palmieri, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings. Nhradnci:

Turner Kiwior, Walters, Smith-Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson. Decision: David Coote Click on the online report





