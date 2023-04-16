ONLINE: Souek with Coufal play against the leader, then Manchester United goes into action

Czech defender Vladimr Coufal (right) smiles before the match at Arsenal.
| Photo: Reuters
A week ago, Arsenal did not score a double-goal lead in Liverpool and drew 2:2. City thus withdrew a hundred from his jump, which is currently the points. Leicester beat the title defenders on Saturday. And on Sunday, Arsenal will play, they will have a chance to save the game. City has a postponed home duel first with West Ham.
West Ham has won the quarter-finals of the Conference League, drawing 1:1 in Ghent on Thursday. From the Czechs, the representative played defender Coufal for the whole match, Souek did not get a hit.
Results of the 31st round:
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|4
|3
|72:29
|73
|2.
|Manchester City
|30
|22
|4
|4
|78:28
|70
|3.
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|11
|4
|48:24
|56
|4.
|Manchester United
|29
|17
|5
|7
|44:37
|56
|5.
|Tottenham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|57:45
|53
|6.
|Aston Villa
|31
|15
|5
|11
|44:40
|50
|7.
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|54:37
|49
|8.
|Liverpool
|29
|12
|8
|9
|50:35
|44
|9.
|Brentford
|31
|10
|13
|8
|47:42
|43
|10.
|Fulham
|30
|12
|6
|12
|42:41
|42
|11.
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|30:33
|39
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|31
|9
|9
|13
|31:40
|36
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|31
|9
|7
|15
|26:42
|34
|14.
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|6
|16
|31:59
|33
|15.
|West Ham United
|29
|8
|6
|15
|27:39
|30
|16.
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|39:54
|29
|17.
|Everton
|31
|6
|9
|16
|24:46
|27
|18.
|Nottingham
|30
|6
|9
|15
|24:54
|27
|19.
|Leicester
|31
|7
|4
|20
|41:55
|25
|20.
|Southampton
|31
|6
|5
|20
|24:53
|23
Assemblies:
Fabiaski Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell Souek, Rice (C) Bowen, Paquet, Benrahma Antonio.
Assemblies:
Ramsdale B. White, Holding, Magalhães, Tierney degaard (C), Partey, Xhaka Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Nhradnci:
Anang, Arola Be. Johnson, Palmieri, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings.
Nhradnci:
Turner Kiwior, Walters, Smith-Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson.
Decision: David Coote