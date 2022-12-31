“Make explosive music more productive, and make music ideals more plentiful.” in a blink of an eye,Kugou Music Open Platform Xingyao ProjectHas entered the third year.Kugou Music Open Platform was launched at the end of 2019Sunday planwith the purpose of supporting musicians, gathers the traffic of the whole platform, provides customized promotion plans for musicians’ works, and helps incubate popular models.

After three years of precipitation, Xingyao Project has promoted more than 2,263 songs in total, 256 songs with over 100 million songs, and 41 TOP1 hits, from the first song “Meet Him Later” that broke 1 billion to the national hit “Blooming Flowers All the Way” “, from the official media’s preferred BGM “Treading Snow” to “Shengfen” which is being sung all over the Internet… While Xingyao Project is helping the music industry to fully blossom, it is also proving its super “popular production” time and time again. force”.





With the advancement of technology, music has also entered the era of streaming media, allowing more outstanding musicians and their works to be discovered and excavated. It is against this background that the Kugou Music Open Platform launched the Xingyao Project, trying to promote excellent music works from multiple platforms, channels, and methods, helping musicians gain greater exposure, and allowing every The voice of the “star” is heard.

In terms of content, Xingyao plans to cooperate with many film and television drama OSTs to help stars continue to break through the circle, such as Shan Yichun’s “Never Lost Love”, Yu Shuxin’s “Amnesia”, Yao Chen’s “I Believe I Can Fly” Wait, let more high-quality and good-sounding film and television drama OSTs take root in the hearts of the people.





In addition, the Xingyao Project jointly created a multi-music project to achieve a music trend in which a hundred flowers bloom.as planned on Sunday“Ingenuity Series”, Gathering many senior original musicians in the music world: Pope Chen Yaochuan, senior singer-songwriter Wu Qixian, genius arranger Huang Yuxun, king-level lyricist Tiantian (Liang Hongbin) and other music masters, using classics to feed back new students. The Xingyao Project also cooperates with the “Rap Pioneer” IP to vigorously support rappers and incubate many hit songs, such as “Last Night’s Dance Party”, “Rival Show 2000” and “Final Chapter” are firmly in the top ten of the rap charts; at the same time, they cooperate with ” “Vinyl Remake” project, remakes popular old songs, and makes classics such as “Living Viva (Female Version)”, “Nirvana (Uncle Version)” and “New Boy” shine again.





It is worth mentioning that Kugou officially built an AI product matrix at the same time, using the power of AI technology, so that more music works can be heard by the audience faster. Xingyao plans to launch three black technologies to help create phenomenal hit songs. Among them, the dark horse rating system can predict hot styles; the AI ​​singer library can quickly match singers; Xingyao push songs can let songs find potential listeners independently, and realize accurate song push.

At present, more than 200,000 musicians and labels have used Xingyao’s songs; the cumulative number of promoted songs has exceeded 600,000, and the cumulative playback volume of songs has exceeded 10.5 billion times, helping 23,000 songs to enter the Kugou TOP500 list and hatch Zheng Yu’s “How to Sigh”, Ajitai Group’s “Ayimo”, Wen Yixin’s “Blooming Flowers All the Way” and other phenomenal songs.





Song fire also drives people’s popularity. Today, with the explosive growth of music works, breaking the barriers of song dissemination and allowing more musicians and works to be heard is also one of the highlights of the Xingyao Project. The Xingyao Project, which is deeply involved in music marketing, has its own set of “secrets”. It not only builds a huge matrix of promoting songs, but also provides customized marketing services for songs, helping “Treading Snow”, “All the Way”, “Ode to Lonely” and so on. Music continues to create new trends across the Internet. After the song became popular, a group of musicians were also brought on fire. For example, Waiting for Jun (Deng Yujun) has more than 30 million fans on the whole network, and even cooperated with CCTV military military documentary to present July 1st; After the Yao Project, the double version of his work “Painting from the String” topped Kugou TOP1, and the entire network gained over one million fans.





Looking back at the past three years in the Chinese music scene, waves of nostalgia and innovation collide, musicians emerge in endlessly, and music works continue to flow. In the future, Xingyao Project will continue to innovate and create a variety of gameplays based on the characteristics of music, leverage different audience groups, and achieve a win-win situation for brands, musicians and users, so that popular music will be more productive and music ideals will be fuller.



