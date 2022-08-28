Lady Gaga

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time August 28 news, according to foreign media reports, according to “Variety” reports, Lady Gaga newly joined the DC new film “Joker 2” with a salary of 10 million US dollars, returning to starring Joaquin Phoenix and director & screenwriter Todd Phillips, each with a salary of 20 million. The film will be a musical, similar to “A Star Is Born” rather than “In the Heights,” and will cost about $150 million.

This film is the follow-up to the 2019 hit film “Joker”, the full name is “Joker: Dual Psychosis”, Phoenix will continue to play the Joker, Gaga is expected to play Harley Quinn as the heroine, and Zaki Baez is in talks to return to play the role The corner of Sophie Dumond, the clown Arthur’s neighbor in the previous work, a struggling single mother. Filming will begin in December this year and will be released in North America on October 4, 2024.

