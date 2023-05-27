Lana Del Rey – Say Yes To Heaven

Barely two months after the fabulous Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd holt King’s wool finally the previously unreleased track Say Yes to Heaven officially from the archives.

The long history of the original Ultraviolence-Outtakes can be broken down at this point to the fact that a really cruel remix of the number – this single reease now also as Sped Up-Version was appended, in which, according to the title, the speed of the regular song was simply cranked up mindlessly and Lanas Voice smurfy pitched to the grotesque chipmunk misdeed annoyed – on TikTok had gone viral…and the record company probably saw a need for action.

Produced by Rick Nowles, the originalSay Yes To Heaven from 2013 is definitely a very nice one Lana-Song, admittedly much too good not to get the attention it deserves rotting away in a mothball box, when dreamy guitar banter shoegazing the typical one King– Nostalgia spreads, a minimalistic, deliberately dull pulsating rhythm with tambourine melancholy to strings accompanying melancholy in the background discreetly – reveling, elegiac,….demanding the classic catchphrases.

As an unobtrusive catchy tune with a nonchalant melody Say Yes To Heaven but also a rather unspectacular, simple and clearly attractive gem – subjectively has Lana because completely different calibers in their repertoire of unreleased songs. That means: please bring me a complete outtake album!

