The LANCEL 2022/2023 autumn/winter leather goods series set off a new aesthetic trend for the streets of Paris and other places, adding a touch of elegance and playfulness, interpreting a different atmosphere and color aesthetics.

Inspired by the dazzling dusk and the sky after the rain, this collection combines minimalism and avant-garde design. Luxurious leather is combined with acrylic, textured fabrics are combined with fashionable resin, and rich and colorful colors are combined to present a creative combination of whims and unrestrained, and each series and accessories are carefully shaped to show their outstanding style.

Whether it is a reinterpreted classic item or an innovative debut, LANCEL’s design works are always accompanied by elegant women. They are carried on the shoulder or hand-held, suitable for different moods and occasions, and show their playful, lively, eye-catching and free-spirited fashion concepts .

LANCEL once again demonstrates the beauty of extraordinary craftsmanship and materials in this series, using smooth, soft or structured leather, presenting COCOON crimped handbags and NINON crocodile pattern bags.

LANCEL adheres to the brand heritage, injecting trendy charm into classic works, and shaping the unique style of this season. The enigmatic PREMIER FLIRT collection and the glamorous MACARON collection are crafted from stylish shearling with a tactile feel, while the NINON collection is made from lovable plush fabrics.

The beautifully styled new NUAGE series bags outline dreamy curves, and complement each other with three-dimensional structure, tweed or leather winter tote bags, blowing the clarion call to welcome the wonderful and infinite urban life.

The natural creations that flow with the four seasons bring inexhaustible color inspiration to LANCEL, deducing a series of confident, deep and gorgeous color schemes. Inspired by gray skies, LANCEL comes in a stunning matte cement gray shade. Black, Granite, Opal and Pearl Gray blend naturally with the noble classic aesthetics, highlighting the subtle interest. Wisteria, blush and deep red are warm and charming; cool cement gray, graphite and opal are soft and fashionable; royal blue and fern green lead the trendy fashion; style.

Pink injects a cute and modern atmosphere into the NINON bag, instantly lighting up the gloomy mood. Garnet gives the INES, NINON and PREMIER FLIRT collections a majestic and sensual timeless aesthetic. Green complements ROXANE, SIXTINE and NINON bags, adding a touch of tenderness and depth. Stone teal and psychedelic ice blue also complement the POMPOMS, CHARMS and PREMIER FLIRT collections, and are fascinating.

This season, LANCEL has increasingly highlighted its brand image. The ROXANE series is embossed with oversized neon brand logo; the thick tweed fabric of the winter tote bag, the oversized topstitched embroidery handle of the NINON series, and the L-shaped handle of the COCOON series are all embellished with eye-catching brand logos. The PREMIER FLIRT series splits the brand logo into a charm buckle.

Although the style of the six brand letters on the smooth leather of the NUAGE series and the SIXTINE and INES series is low-key and imperceptible, LANCEL still enhances brand recognition with its excellent craftsmanship and creative ingenuity.

The unique brand logo vividly demonstrates LANCEL’s stunning fashion style and colorful colors. Inspired by colorful neon lights and winter sunsets, it pays tribute to the brand’s classic logo and the aesthetics of leather in the same color, making the bag a harmonious beauty.

LANCEL FW22/23 – ROXANE

LANCEL FW22/23 – NINON

LANCEL FW22/23 – COCOON

ROXANE

NINON

MACARON & DIAMETER FLIRT

INES

NINON & FIRST FLIRT

CLOUD

PREMIER FLIRT

SIXTINE

CHARMS

About Lancel

French leather goods brand Lancel was founded in 1876 by Angèle Lancel and Alphonse Lancel. For 146 years, Lancel has selected high-quality leather to show the colorful colors. The art of exclusive leather goods shines under careful carving, presenting rich French imagination and excellent quality.

