LANCER

Tempest

(Power Metal | Heavy Metal)

Label: Fireflash Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 11.08.2023

Another storm is coming from Sweden. LANCER are back and with their fourth album “Tempest” they have another great piece of Old-School Power Metal with them. I am now convinced that in their home country 80s and 90s metal in all variations is taught in all elementary schools. It can hardly be otherwise that there are so many bands that effortlessly transport this era into the here and now.

But what am I babbling about here, because the first gust isn’t called “Purest Power” by accident. After a short preliminary drum banter, driving, melodic riffs set in, the bass booms á la Markus Großkopf and soon the troupe really gives substance and the new singer Jack L. Stroem immediately makes it clear that he is an absolutely worthy replacement for the one who left in 2019 Isak Stenvall was found. With numerous details and gimmicks, LANCER immediately show that they are not just another imitation of HELLOWEEN and SCANNER and Co., but that they are constantly going their own way despite numerous influences.

So there is 80s Power Metal of the German type with a few influences from the NWOBHM era – that is Maiden and Priest – but also various inspirations from Sweden. “Fan The Flames” then starts more anthemically and pathetically, Jack puts in even more effort, then the galloping “Entity” scores with a little more feeling and with “Out Of The Sun” the next storm is already brewing on. This impetuous and furious hymn turns out to be a real catchy tune right from the first attempt and fuels the addictive factor that the album already generates even further. But the Northmen can also be quiet, as the title track shows in the form of a theatrical power ballad.

LANCER don’t quite come close to their masterpiece “Second Storm”, but despite the line-up change (the drummer was also changed after “Mastery”), the Swedes are damn strong and can effortlessly maintain the level of the predecessor. “Tempest” is a true Power Metal storm with accomplished musicians and extremely strong songwriters.

Tracklist „Tempest“:

1. Purest Power

2. Fan The Flames

3. Entity

4. Out Of The Sun

5. Tempest

6. Corruption

7. Blind Faith

8. We Furiously Reign

9. Eye For An Eye

10. The Grand Masquerade

Total playing time: 45:17

Band-Links:

