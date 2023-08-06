15 dead in train derailment in southern Pakistan

[물탄(파키스탄)=AP/뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = At ​​least 15 people were killed and 50 injured when a train derailed near Nawabsha, Sindh province in southern Pakistan, officials said on the 6th.

Ten cars on the express train from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Sarhari Railway Station. Maintenance trains were dispatched to the site, bringing service to the main rail network to a halt.

Sago railway station is 275 km north of Karachi, the largest city in the south.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis kjy@newsis.com

Copyright © NEWSIS.COM, unauthorized reproduction and redistribution prohibited

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

