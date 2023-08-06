Typhoon Khanun Approaching Southern Kyushu Island: Strong Winds Expected

Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Blue Typhoon Warning for Typhoon “KHANUN”

The Central Meteorological Observatory has continued to issue a blue typhoon warning for Typhoon “KHANUN.” The typhoon, classified as a severe tropical storm, is currently located in the eastern sea of the East China Sea, approximately 480 kilometers southwest of Kagoshima, Kyushu, Japan.

As of 5 o’clock in the afternoon on August 5, Typhoon “KHANUN” is situated at a latitude of 27.8 degrees north and a longitude of 128.0 degrees east. It has maximum wind speeds near the center reaching 11 (30 m/s) and a minimum air pressure of 970 hPa. The typhoon has a seventh-level wind circle radius of 320 kilometers and a tenth-level wind circle radius of 120-160 kilometers.

The forecast predicts that Typhoon “KHANUN” will continue to move eastward at a speed of approximately 10 kilometers per hour, with little change in intensity. It is expected to exit the East China Sea on the morning of August 6 and gradually turn northwards in the southwestern sea of ​​Japan on August 7. The intensity of the typhoon is anticipated to weaken as it approaches the coast of southern Kyushu Island, Japan.

The strong wind forecast for the affected areas indicates that from 20:00 on August 5 to 20:00 on August 6, there will be strong winds ranging from magnitude 6-8, with gusts up to magnitude 9-10. Some areas in the eastern East China Sea may experience even stronger winds, with magnitudes of 9-11 and gusts of magnitude 12-13.

In light of the typhoon warning, the government and relevant departments have issued defense guidelines to ensure the safety of the public. These guidelines include:

1. The government and relevant departments should implement necessary measures for typhoon prevention and emergency response.

2. Water operations in the affected waters and passing ships should return to port to avoid the strong winds. Port facilities should be strengthened to prevent ships from anchoring, grounding, and collision.

3. Large-scale indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as dangerous outdoor operations such as working at high altitudes, should be suspended.

4. Structures that are vulnerable to strong winds should be reinforced or dismantled. People are advised to stay indoors in windproof and safe places. It is crucial to ensure the safety of the elderly and children at home, and to promptly evacuate people from dangerous houses. During the period when the typhoon center passes, the wind may decrease or stand still for a while. It is essential to remember that strong winds can suddenly occur, so it is necessary to continue staying in safe places.

5. Relevant areas should remain vigilant against potential mountain torrents and geological disasters that may be triggered by heavy rainfall.

With the blue typhoon warning in effect, it is important for residents in the affected areas to stay informed about the latest updates and follow the defense guidelines to ensure their safety during this period of inclement weather.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

