As promised! Waves brand new plug-in, Lil Tube, the first product of the new series Magma, is only available for free during Black Friday!

Add rich tube thickness, texture and saturation to every track in your mix—it’s your very own tube console. Lil Tube has the legendary custom analog sound of tube preamps, and it is a plug-in that you can feel firsthand.

You’ll want to use Lil Tube everywhere. Make it everywhere! Put it in your mix – instantly hear the big buzz, every track gets that oh-so-warm frequency, making the music even more compelling! Don’t hesitate – Lil Tube is foolproof and very CPU friendly.

In the era of analog mixing consoles, only by controlling the production of each track through the channels on the surface, a “rough mix” state can be achieved, and its roundness and depth make the song instantly obtain the texture of a record. Lil Tube lets you have this explosive experience in your DAW.

Lil Tube Widget Makes Big Moves

1:01 Drum Sample
1:19 Synth Bass
1:32 R&B Vocals
2:49 All tracks (including master output)
3:43 Drums
4:02 RMS level vs. peak level
4:48 Electric Bass
5:38 Hip Hop Vocals
6:15 Pushing Lil Tube

Music: J. Ray, David Ampong
Barrows and Sun, Lucci Damus
Jenny Penkin & Poetic Justic

Insert the plug-in at the top of each channel, and you’ll hear a mix full of rich, smooth texture and three-dimensional balance. Then, push the Drive knob on parts like lead vocals where you want to get “closer” to the listener. You will feel its charming intimacy, and so will your audience.

Lil Tube is the first product of Waves’ Magma series of plug-ins.The sound, attitude and simplicity of analog like never before.

    • Rich analog tube saturation and fatness
    • Ease of use for every track in your mix
    • Make every track sound big
    • Waves’ Magma Series Debuts

    Product page, free for a limited time:
    www.waves.com/lil-tube

    of WavesBlack Friday 2022Officially begin!Plug-in items as low as $5.99!

    The event rules are as simple as:

    • SingleChoose 1 plugin for free on orders over $50;
    • SingleChoose 2 plugins for free on orders over $60;
    • SingleChoose 4 plugins for free with orders over $100.

    List of optional free plugins:

    https://www.waves.com/free-plugins-black-friday-sale-2022

    • The “full gift” discount can be enjoyed repeatedly through multiple orders, but it cannot be enjoyed cumulatively;
    • The “full gift” discount is applicable to the consumption of plug-ins, packages, upgrades, official website courses and applications;
    • The “full gift” discount is not applicable to hardware products, software and hardware combinations, as well as plug-in subscription plans and Waves update plans;
    • Selection of free plugins must be made within 72 hours of purchase.

    Waves official websitewww.waves.comfull supportAlipay, UnionPay credit cardAnd other localized payment methods – real-time conversion of USD prices to RMB settlement, making shopping more convenient!

    True love audio business, support genuine software
    www.waves.com

