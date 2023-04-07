The holiday is already fully enjoyed in Las Grutas and There is a lot of expectation for the activities proposed by the agenda that was planned for the destination.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In them the flavors of the sea will be absolute protagonists, and famous chefs will shine who, together with other local references, they will teach the recipes step by step in which the ingredients of the San Matías Gulf will steal all the applause.

The one that generates the most enthusiasm is the master cooking class by Chantal Abadwho participated in national television programs and is a specialist in healthy eating. His presentation will be tomorrow at 2:00 p.m., on a stage located outdoors in the vicinity of descent 3. Nearby, on the commercial promenade of the tower complex, the fair that brings together producers from the area has been taking place since yesterday afternoon.

Abad’s presence was rescheduled, because his intervention would initially take place today. Instead, the class schedule will be opened by Emma Leiva, who is a regional expert in marine delicacies. There will also be Liliana Molina, who will teach the secrets so that the fish is delicious, without losing its natural freshness.

Leiva will cook at 15′, opening the stage with her tasty proposal. Then, at 5:00 p.m., a pair of talents from the area It will arrive with its menu to follow in detail. They are Juan Carranza and Ailin Fogwill, who will make their knowledge available to the public.

But the activities related to the gourmet world will continue, because on Sunday at 1 pm at the fair a huge paella with portions will be cooked for the benefit of the Grutense hospital cooperative, which will be sold for $2500.

Before everyone can follow the preparation of the delicacy, to discover how to replicate that taste at any time of the year.



