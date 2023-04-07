Home News The Algerian League punishes the youth coaches of Belouizdad and Mouloudia
The Algerian League punishes the youth coaches of Belouizdad and Mouloudia

The Algerian League punishes the youth coaches of Belouizdad and Mouloudia

Today, Friday, the Disciplinary Committee of the Algerian Football League suspended Tunisian Nabil El Kouki, Belouizdad youth coach, for one match and fined him and Frenchman Patrice Baumel, MC Algiers coach, because of the first protest against arbitration and the second criticism of the local league.

The Disciplinary Committee stated in its decision today that it had suspended Kouki because of his “protests against the decisions” of the arbitration during the meeting that brought his team together with the youth of Saoura on Wednesday in the 21st round of the Algerian first division.

The meeting ended with the victory of the youth of Belouizdad 2-0, to increase the difference in Belouizdad more in the lead with its closest pursuers.

In addition to the suspension penalty, the Tunisian coach must also pay a fine of 30,000 Algerian dinars ($221).

Frenchman Baumel, the new coach of Mouloudia Algiers, was punished with a fine of 50,000 dinars and a warning, following his public criticism of the local league.

The former coach of the Ivory Coast national team, who was heard by the committee before issuing its decision today, did not accept his team’s goalless draw against its host, the Chlef Association last Friday, considering that his team deserved to win.

