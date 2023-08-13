“Happy Quartet” Entertains Xiasha Street Residents with Laughter and Art

Hangzhou, China – The streets of Qiantang and Hanghua are filled with laughter and artistic performances as the “Happy Quartet” tour, featuring literature, humor, and art, arrives in Xiasha Street. The tour, part of the 2023 Xiasha Street Community Tour under the theme “Welcome to the Asian Games, Art and Wealth,” concluded successfully last week, bringing joy to residents of Zhongsha Community, Songhe Community, Dongfang Community, and Qige Community.

The “Happy Quartet” is one of the many initiatives offered by the “Writer and Art Common Wealth Station” jointly established by Xiasha Street and Hangzhou Skateboard, aiming to benefit the local community through cultural programs. Despite the high temperatures, actors from Hang Skate have persevered in performing at the grassroots level, using songs, dances, and various other forms of entertainment to serve and uplift the people.

Dong Qifeng, the dean of Hangzhou Comedy Art Theater and recipient of the Chinese Quyi Peony Award, partnered with the original lineup of the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, bringing to the stage the humorous sketch “Giving Red Envelopes.” The performance, close to life and filled with wit, brought happiness to the hearts of the audience.

Renowned comedians Tang Juner, Shen Tingfang, Shen Yimin, Zhu Ming, Liang Xue, and others in Hangzhou delighted the audience with sketches such as “Who Calls the Lord,” “God Vs God,” and “Dislocation.” They also presented a one-legged play titled “I Am the Host of the Asian Games” and other language programs that focused on literature, art, urban civilization, and the hot topics of people’s lives. These performances vividly painted a beautiful picture of a civilized and polite city amidst the excitement of welcoming the Asian Games.

The young talents from Hangzhou Skating injected fresh vitality into the event with their stunning folk and modern dances, embracing the spirit of the season. The rhythmic beat and the cattail fan dance brought joy and excitement to the crowd during these warm late summer evenings.

One audience member exclaimed, “I’m so excited! I saw Sister Tang and Deputy Section Chief Shen on TV, as well as Xiao Dong and Master A Min!” Another attendee shared the sentiment, saying, “My grandparents took me to watch the performance, and it felt like going back to the carefree days of summer vacation. Happiness can be as simple as this.” The continuous rounds of applause and the lasting aftertaste from the performances left the audience thrilled. Every community that welcomed Hang Hua’s visit witnessed packed houses, creating a lively atmosphere. For those without seats, some brought their own chairs and stools from home, while others were content to sit on the ground.

By combining laughter, humor, literature, and art, Hang Hua seamlessly fills Qiantang with a sense of joy and cultural enrichment. This year, Hangzhou Skateboard joined forces with Xiasha Street to establish the first “Writing and Art Sharing Wealth Station.” Over the past few months, Hanghua has successfully reached grassroots levels, bringing the happiness of literary art to various areas of Xiasha through various activities, promoting the overall spiritual well-being of the people.

Dong Qifeng, the dean of Hangzhou Skateboard, expressed his insights by saying, “Sowing seeds in spring yields fruits in autumn. The applause, laughter, and singing from the audience have enhanced the sense of cohesion and belonging among neighbors. This beautiful image of life in Qiantang perfectly illustrates the lasting significance of the ‘Wealth of Literature and Art Station’ that we have created.” Looking ahead, Hang Skate plans to use the “Artistic Wealth Station” as a vessel to spread happiness within and beyond Hangzhou, truly bringing culture into thousands of homes.

