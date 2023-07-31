Laura Maria Rypas deleted posting: love crisis in the Lombardi house? | Entertainment

These words should worry her fans – and maybe even her fiancé Pietro Lombardi (31) – properly.

A few weeks ago they spoke of marriage, now Laura Maria Rypa (27) posted these cryptic lines on Instagram: “If you start asking yourself whether you can trust someone or not, then you already know that you can’t” , wrote Laura. Spicy: The posting was deleted a little later.

also read

Laura even seemed to follow suit, sharing a photo of her son Leano (7 months) and commenting: “My son. A man who will always love me…”. This post is still online.

And Peter? He seemed to be very surprised about the lines, commenting: “I always love you too.” But here, too, the delete button was quickly pressed again, Pietro’s loving words under the photo disappeared again.

Laura and Pietro with son Leano Romeo and Pietro’s son Alessio from his first marriage to Sarah Engels

Photo: Instagram/pietrolombardi

In the past, Laura and Pietro reported on ongoing relationship problems in their podcast “On / Off”, they were separated a total of six times and even went to therapy. The singer and his sweetheart kept getting together, but the couple also had to realize that trust problems and fear of commitment in particular put a strain on their relationship.

Hopefully their problems from the past haven’t caught up with them again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

