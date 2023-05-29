Lawless Rosario: they murdered a brother of Miguel Torrén, player of Argentinos

Rosario continues to increase the endless list of her crimes, and this Saturday a new episode of violence is supposed to have been linked to drug trafficking, leading the sum in 2023 to the grim figure of 129 murders. As indicated, two subjects, a man was shot to death while walking down a corridor near a prison in Rosario. Apparently, the subject would have been riddled in an alleged reckoning. So far this year, there have already been 129 intentional homicides in Rosario territory.

The violent event occurred around 10 p.m. in an area located at the bottom of Bulevar February 27 next to the perimeter fence of Penitentiary Unit number 5according to police sources.

So far, what has transpired about what happened is that several people came up to where the man was and called him by his nickname “Gordo Koki”. Immediately afterwards, when he turned around, they shot him with bullets

The victim received at least five shots, for which she was lying on the floor and died a few minutes after the attack. Police personnel from the area arrived a few moments later, although the individual had already died due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Several served pods were seized at the crime scene. Likewise, the Criminal Investigation Agency’s (AIC) Criminal Cabinet, a force that answers to the Santa Fe Ministry of Security, took custody information and security camera records.

After what happened, the Prosecutor’s Office on duty ordered the pertinent measures to clarify the situation that led to a new murder in the city, bringing the total number of intentional homicides that have occurred in Rosario from January 2023 to date to 129.

It is worth mentioning that the historical peak of deaths in Rosario took place in 2022, although during the last months of this year there was a trend in the increase in fatalities in the town. In this sense, 101 people died between January and April of this year alone, a figure that was only surpassed in 2014.

