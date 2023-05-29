Movie “Doraemon: Nobita and the Sky’s Utopia” premiere, big and small friends gathered together-International Online

The movie “Doraemon: Nobita and the Sky’s Utopia” premiered together with friends and family

The 2023 latest film of the “Doraemon” series “Doraemon: The Utopia of Nobita and the Sky” held its premiere ceremony in Beijing on May 28. The big friends and children gathered together and had a wonderful viewing together. shadow moment.

On the day of the premiere event, Doraemon-related elements and image layouts can be seen everywhere on the scene, and parent-child audiences took photos with them, leaving good memories. In addition, some fans and audiences also distributed homemade small gifts on the spot to express their love for Doraemon. love and support. Before the screening, the protagonist, Doraemon, appeared in the lobby in a new aviator shape, and interacted with the big and small friends on the scene. There were also many links set up at the scene. Doraemon had interesting interactions with the audience, and its cute movements and reactions captivated the audience.

After watching the movie, the children and their parents shared their feelings, “Doraemon is so cute!” Try to help them when they are in trouble.” “It is very suitable for children to watch, and I am also touched as a parent.” “Doraemon also allows me and my children to have a common topic, and the distance between me and my children has been shortened.”

As a classic IP, Doraemon theatrical version has met domestic audiences in cinemas for 9 consecutive years. Time Zeppelin, traveling through time and space to find the ideal paradise in the sky, opened a new story of adventure in the sky. In this theatrical version, the audience can not only see the brand-new Doraemon, but also feel the power and importance of friendship through the change of attitude between Doraemon and the new character, the perfect cat-shaped robot Sonia. , and the redefinition of “becoming perfect” has aroused everyone’s new thinking.

The animated film “Doraemon: Nobita and the Sky’s Utopia” is produced by Japan’s SHIN-EI Animation Co., Ltd., imported by China Film Group Corporation, distributed and translated by China Film Corporation. It will be released nationwide on June 1. Pre-sales are in full swing.