Leandro Santoro closed his Buenos Aires campaign with Massa: “We are not going to betray each other”

The national deputy of Union for the Fatherland and pre-candidate for head of the City Government, Leandro Santoroclosed his campaign on Tuesday at the Gran Rex theater together with the presidential candidate, Sergio Massa.

“We are not going to betray each otherwe are not going to give up, we are going to fight until the last day and we are going to win the City of Buenos Aires,” Santoro said in his speech before leaders and militants.

Lousteau toured CABA while Santoro reminded him of his past: “Larreta bought it and together they sold Costa Salguero”

The candidate for head of government of radical origin claimed the figures of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner: “How can we say that it is impossible if we are lucky enough to have one of the most important leaders in our history.”

“We are not allowed to say that it is impossible“, emphasized Santoro, who spoke first and then made room for Massa, with whom he had also been visiting Villa Lugano over the weekend.

Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi at the end of Santoro’s campaign.

“If I am head of government repeals the sale of Costa Salguero to make a public park for all porteños“, proposed the national deputy, who said that he will defend “what belongs to all”.

And he added: “We do not come to politics to become millionaires. We are people from the neighborhood who want to continue living in the neighborhood where they were born.”

Can Santoro win in CABA?

The end of the act was reserved for the presidential candidate, who had just been in Tortuguitas with the front page of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).

Massa: “El Toro is going to be the next head of government”

“I’m sure that ‘El Toro’ will be the next head of government“, said Massa on stage, where the candidates Paula Penacca and Matías Lammens, the national Tourism Minister, among others, were also present.

“The first thing we want to say is that we cannot go back, that there are two country models. One was suffered by the City and then suffered by all of Argentina between 2015 and 2019,” questioned the leader of the Renewal Front.

