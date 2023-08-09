Apple’s plan change shortly before release

The iPhone 15 is just around the corner, but when will Apple finally reveal it to the world? So far, one date has been particularly in focus, but the manufacturer could now move away from it. An insider now believes that there will be a small change in plan shortly before the actual release.

A few days ago we reported on the supposed date of the upcoming iPhone 15 event. According to the information, a lot pointed to Wednesday, September 13, 2023. On this day, a vacation ban applies to mobile phone providers – very suspicious.

iPhone event on Tuesday instead of Wednesday

Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman also believed this date to be possible, but did not want to completely rule out Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Now Apple’s plans may have changed and the Wednesday is probably out first. Gurman is currently sharing this insight with the rest of the world (source: Mark Gurman via Twitter or “X”).

He writes: “The signs are increasingly pointing to the September 12 as the date for the iPhone 15 but of course things can still change theoretically.” He is leaving a back door open for further changes to the plan. Nevertheless, everything currently points to Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Already forgotten? Already this year Apple showed a new iPhone. However, only the color is “new” here:

iPhone 14 (Plus) in yellow – Apple’s commercial

iPhone 15: Start of orders and sales unchanged

However, the other dates for the iPhone 15 remain unchanged. Apple is likely to take the first orders on Friday, September 15th. The actual start of sales will take place a week later, on Friday September 22nd. But does this apply to all iPhone models?

Previously, there was speculation about possible delays. So it’s quite possible that the two Pro models or the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be shown, but will only go on sale later. Already last year there was such a latecomer with the iPhone 14 Plus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

