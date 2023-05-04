Home » Lee Jong Suk donated 100 million won to Children’s Hospital to help children from low-income families receive treatment in celebration of Children’s Day_Seoul_Asan_Public Welfare
Lee Jong Suk donated 100 million won to Children's Hospital to help children from low-income families receive treatment in celebration of Children's Day

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: Lee Jong Suk donated 100 million won to Children’s Hospital in celebration of Children’s Day to help small patients from low-income families receive treatment

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean entertainer Lee Jong Suk recently donated 100 million won to Seoul Asan Children’s Hospital.

Lee Jong Suk’s agency stated that Lee Jong Suk donated 100 million won to the Children’s Hospital of Asan Hospital in Seoul on the 3rd of this month to welcome Children’s Day in Korea on May 5th. The money will be used to help young patients from low-income families receive treatment.

Lee Jong Suk has been enthusiastic about public welfare for many years. Last year alone, he donated more than 200 million won to many public welfare organizations in South Korea.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

