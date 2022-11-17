The first math question in South Korea’s college entrance examination today is difficult to cry.

The 2023 Korean University Scholastic Ability Test (Korea College Entrance Examination) will be held at 8:40 local time on November 17 in 84 test areas in the country. This year, a total of 508,000 candidates signed up for the test, a year-on-year decrease of 1,791 (0.4%).

Ordinary candidates and isolated candidates (candidates diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia) will take the college entrance examination in different examination rooms. As of the 16th, a total of 2,317 candidates were diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia, 24 times that of last year.

From November to December every year, South Korea ushers in the annual college entrance examination season. The Korean college entrance examination is only one day, including Chinese, mathematics, English, Korean history and exploration, and a second foreign language, a total of 5 subjects.

Same as last year, this year’s college entrance examination is still conducted in an integrated way of arts and sciences, and the whole country will share the same examination paper. The exam lasts for 8 hours, and each subject is separated by half an hour. It can be called a difficult “marathon” exam.

As for the difficulty of the South Korean college entrance examination questions, let’s not talk about them first. Let’s take a look at the first question of their mathematics. Many candidates in this country cried and shouted that it was difficult, and domestic netizens laughed.

Some domestic netizens sent the answer immediately after watching it, and even teased that this is not a verbal arithmetic question? The answer is 4, how could it be so difficult to die, really convinced by this IQ…